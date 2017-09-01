News By Tag
Streamroot lands $3.2 million in financing to redesign content delivery
Streamroot has secured funding from premier international venture capital firms for its unique distributed approach to video delivery that is reshaping an industry.
Founded in early 2014, Streamroot developed the first webRTC-based peer-to-peer delivery technology for online video publishers and has quickly risen to become the frontrunner in distributed OTT delivery solutions.
"Traditional server-based content delivery (CDN) is no longer adapted to colossal worldwide audiences and the demand for ever higher definition,"
Since its seed round of funding, Streamroot has multiplied the traffic managed on its platform by 500, and now powers over 400 million video sessions every month. The company's revolutionary approach has drawn widespread industry recognition and brisk adoption from high-profile media groups including Dailymotion, Canal+, Eurosport (part of the Discovery Communications group), and Russia Today. Streamroot has also become the first solution of its kind to offer cross-device compatibility across desktop, mobile and a range of set-top boxes.
"Today we are proud to be powering some of the world's largest live and VOD streaming platforms, delivering 50 to 80% of customers' traffic through our distributed delivery infrastructure,"
For Dailymotion, a customer since 2016, Streamroot is a crucial component of the service's delivery infrastructure:
The fast-growing startup has won new support from leading technology and venture firms. Techstars Venture Capital Fund invested in the startup, along with Verizon Ventures and R/GA, which contributed via their newly founded Media Tech Venture Studio.
In addition, Streamroot drew continuing support from existing investor Partech Ventures. "Streamroot has become an indisputable force in its industry," explains Romain Lavault, General Partner at Partech Ventures in Paris. "The company is well on its way to revolutionizing how video is delivered over the internet; we firmly stand behind them in this pursuit."
Armed with fresh capital from global investors, Theron looks towards the future: "Streamroot has laid the groundwork to reshape OTT video delivery as we know it, and we are now working to build the largest and most reliable delivery infrastructure in the world without relying on a single server. These funds will allow us to accelerate our development and tackle the monumental challenge of bringing TV-grade quality to billions of viewers across the world."
About Streamroot
Streamroot is a leading provider of innovative OTT video optimization technologies for content publishers, network service providers and enterprise customers. Its robust, reliable and lightweight distributed network architecture offers improved quality of service, global reach and unique fixed-fee economics. Streamroot technologies are based on open standards such as WebRTC, Media Source Extensions and HTML5, and are widely adopted by broadcasters around the world. Founded in 2013 in France, the company today benefits from VC funding and serves premier media groups from its Paris and New York offices.
For more information, visit www.streamroot.io.
