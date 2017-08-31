Examining why small to medium enterprises are buying their own digital media

HACKNEY, England
There has been a rapid growth in UK marketing this year, and Google and Facebook account for the large bulk of the growth in online advertising. It is estimated that they control about 90 per cent
uk-digital-ad-
market-grows-
17-3-per-cent-
to-10-3bn-google-
and-facebook-
take-nearly-
all-the-extra-
of the market.
Today, the majority of UK small businesses are increasing their spending on digital channels, without seeking professional media agencies for help on how to spend effectively. 22%
uk-e-commerce-
smes-plan-boost-
marketing-spend-
of media agencies admit to not understanding how to measure marketing spend, so activity has swung to digital technology. Also, businesses have a better understanding of their audiences and the best way to reach them, than any external digital agency would. Facebook offers extremely focused ad targeting, with a diverse range of options such as location, detailed, custom audiences and the platform allows marketers to target their ads based on demographics.
Digital planning agencies such as Terrier
are strictly focused on creating effective solutions for digital advertising, using various channels with specialised targeting. We asked managing director of Terrier Agency, Patrick Macnamara about digital media buying: "Simply, small to medium businesses want to get as much bang for their buck as possible. When brands understand the functionality, and targeting options available to them through the different digital ad platforms, they can put more time into tracking activity and adjusting it appropriately than a media agency would have done (in the past). I expect the trend to continue until media agencies spend more time reviewing their clients' accounts on a regular basis and reducing the media mark-up and account management fees."