News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Godrej Platinum Kolkata: Godrej steps up once again with its latest residential undertaking
This development offers premium luxury and comfort for a sophisticated lifestyle. The apartments at this development are well-spaced and contain high-quality flooring, stylish kitchens, plush doors, large balconies and windows providing landscape views, top-notch fittings & fixtures, safety features and more. This development also offers a range of external amenities that include a clubhouse, sports facilities and a play-area for kids, well-equipped gym, jogging track, expansive decks, party hall, water fall, efficient car parking, landscape garden andhigh-end security. This development also takes up rain water harvesting.
Located at Alipore in Kolkata, this residential offers ample convenience as it has a number of places like schools, colleges, malls, shopping centres, general stores, banks, ATMs, hospitals, medical centres, restaurants, cafes and a lot more in its vicinity.
Starting at a price of Rs.6.01 Cr. and moving up to Rs.8.12 Cr., the apartments at this development are affordable and truly competitive in today's market. Buyers can choose from multiple payment plans available along with home loan facilities, NRI services and more. Without a doubt, this is another promising development by Godrej Properties that will deliver as promised.
For more details
Visit: www.godrejplatinumkolkata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse