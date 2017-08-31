Godrej Platinum Kolkata: Godrej steps up once again with its latest residential undertaking

Godrej Platinum Kolkata

-- Kolkata is a beautiful city in the state of West Bengal that individuals cannot stop talking about these days. The real estate market in Kolkata is booming with a number of residential and commercial projects throughout the city and its outskirts as well.is a new high-rise residential project in Kolkata by Godrej Properties that offers 4BHK luxury apartments of different configurations and area sizes starting at 3762 sq. ft. and going up to 5075 sq. ft.This development offers premium luxury and comfort for a sophisticated lifestyle. The apartments at this development are well-spaced and contain high-quality flooring, stylish kitchens, plush doors, large balconies and windows providing landscape views, top-notch fittings & fixtures, safety features and more. This development also offers a range of external amenities that include a clubhouse, sports facilities and a play-area for kids, well-equipped gym, jogging track, expansive decks, party hall, water fall, efficient car parking, landscape garden andhigh-end security. This development also takes up rain water harvesting.Located at Alipore in Kolkata, this residential offers ample convenience as it has a number of places like schools, colleges, malls, shopping centres, general stores, banks, ATMs, hospitals, medical centres, restaurants, cafes and a lot more in its vicinity.Starting at a price of Rs.6.01 Cr. and moving up to Rs.8.12 Cr., the apartments at this development are affordable and truly competitive in today's market. Buyers can choose from multiple payment plans available along with home loan facilities, NRI services and more. Without a doubt, this is another promising development by Godrej Properties that will deliver as promised.For more detailsVisit: www.godrejplatinumkolkata.com