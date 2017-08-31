 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Wizard World Comic Con Nashville Entertainment Highlights, Friday through Sunday

Music, Trivia, Kato Kaelin Host Among New Entertainment Slate At Wizard World Comic Con Nashville, Most Free With Admission
 
 
Kato Kaelin
Kato Kaelin
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- From trivia hosted by Cinema Sins, a variety of music styles, kids "combat training," cosplay meetups and personality Kato Kaelin introducing it all, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Nashville, Friday through Sunday at the Music City Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the event and into the evenings. Nearly all of the entertainment is included free with any admission to the show.

"We want Wizard World Nashville attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's world-class magicians, interactive Q&A's with interesting personalities, live music, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Nashville entertainment lineup are:

• Musicians Carlos Abraham (piano, video game music; Saturday and Sunday), James Morris (singer/songwriter, Friday and Saturday), Five Year Mission (Star Trek/sci-fi music, Saturday), The Mad Gear (video game music, Friday), Bobby Cool Band (country/Americana), Hey, Listen! (jazz/funk, Sunday)
• Trivia all weekend, hosted by Cinema Sins, with fun prizes
• Cosplay meetups, with various themes including Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Whedonverse, Video Game
• "Maid Café" anime performances all weekend
• Wizard World Hall of Legends induction ceremony (Friday, 7 p.m.) with Nashville's own Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "Muppets")
• Costume contest for adults (Saturday) and kids (Saturday and Sunday)
• DJ spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage

The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/nashville.

The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes Stan Lee (Marvel Comics CEO Emeritus), Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Charisma Carpenter ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks) and Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl") dozens more. The event marks Wizard World's fourth annual show in Nashville and the 11th on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Nashville show hours are Friday, September 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Nashville is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Nashville, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/nashville.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture  stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
