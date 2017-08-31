News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wizard World Comic Con Nashville Entertainment Highlights, Friday through Sunday
Music, Trivia, Kato Kaelin Host Among New Entertainment Slate At Wizard World Comic Con Nashville, Most Free With Admission
"We want Wizard World Nashville attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs,"
Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Nashville entertainment lineup are:
• Musicians Carlos Abraham (piano, video game music; Saturday and Sunday), James Morris (singer/songwriter, Friday and Saturday), Five Year Mission (Star Trek/sci-fi music, Saturday), The Mad Gear (video game music, Friday), Bobby Cool Band (country/Americana)
• Trivia all weekend, hosted by Cinema Sins, with fun prizes
• Cosplay meetups, with various themes including Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Whedonverse, Video Game
• "Maid Café" anime performances all weekend
• Wizard World Hall of Legends induction ceremony (Friday, 7 p.m.) with Nashville's own Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "Muppets")
• Costume contest for adults (Saturday) and kids (Saturday and Sunday)
• DJ spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage
The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/
The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes Stan Lee (Marvel Comics CEO Emeritus), Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Charisma Carpenter ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks) and Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl") dozens more. The event marks Wizard World's fourth annual show in Nashville and the 11th on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Nashville show hours are Friday, September 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Nashville is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Nashville, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse