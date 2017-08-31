News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Two books by Connecticut publisher win international awards
"The 143rd in Iraq: Training the Iraqi Police in Spite of it All," by Marc Youngquist, was honored for cover design by the Florida Authors & Publishers Association (FAPA) as well as in the autobiography/
"Love Your Life: Cultivating Your Vision and Tending Your Dreams," by Cheryl Marks Young won two FAPA awards in the categories of Business Book and Nonfiction: Adult.
The association honors book publishing excellence and creativity in design, content and production for North American authors and publishers through its annual President's Book Awards competition. FAPA will announce at which level – gold, silver or bronze – the books were recognized at its August ceremony.
Emerald Lake Books is a boutique publishing company that, in addition to bringing a book to market in hardcover, paperback, audio and digital versions, provides additional services to market and position the book online and in traditional bookstores – services typically not provided by large publishing houses or online publishing packages.
"We know our books are high quality, but to have that confirmed with awards from a international organization like FAPA is very satisfying,"
"Love Your Life" offers a step-by-step process to help men and women take control of their lives, change their outlook, and achieve happiness, even when that includes finding the perfect job or mate. Young details steps to embrace success, imagine an ideal day, and determine which actions individuals must take to live their dreams.
"Don't let the fact that you're not already perfect at what you want to do stop you from laying the groundwork necessary to move in that direction," wrote Young, whose own infectious optimism fills the book.
"The 143rd in Iraq" is Youngquist's memoir about the heroism of a Connecticut National Guard unit during the Iraqi war.
Youngquist joined the Marines as a teenager and served briefly in Vietnam. After several years in civilian life in Connecticut, including time as a patrolman with the Cheshire Police Department, he joined the National Guard, intending to serve in Iraq.
Upon his return to Connecticut, Youngquist realized that military personnel were reluctant to talk about their experiences when they came home.
"With this book, I am trying to let everyone know what this unit accomplished, despite the lack of resources," Youngquist said.
The cover of "The 143rd in Iraq" was designed by Mark Gerber, the co-owner and art director of Emerald Lake Books. The design award is the second this year for Gerber, who won an IPPY award for cover design in May for "The Life and Times of the Great Danbury State Fair" by Glady Stetson Leahy and John H. Stetson.
Link to books:
The 143rd in Iraq: Training the Iraqi Police in Spite of it All (http://emeraldlakebooks.com/
Love Your Life: Cultivating Your Vision and Tending Your Dreams (http://emeraldlakebooks.com/
Contact
Tara Alemany
***@emeraldlakebooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse