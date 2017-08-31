Global Insulin Pump Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022)

The report aims to present the analysis of Global Insulin Pumps Market By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, UAE and Saudi Arabia).

-- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders)and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Insulin Pumps Market By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, UAE and Saudi Arabia).According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Insulin Pumps Market: Analysis By Type (Tethered, Untethered), By End User (Type I Diabetic, Type II Diabetic), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, ROW); By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia)", global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 13.93% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of diabetic patients, rising geriatric population, rapidly growing medical tourism industry as well as increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare.The segment of untethered or patch insulin pump has developed at a noteworthy rate since its institution in the medical industry. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Insulin Pumps market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India displayed a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing region in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of insulin pumps in the APAC region include increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare coupled with large diabetic-patient pool. In the recent years, medical device manufacturers such as Medtronic, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Valeritas, Cellnovo, Tandem Diabetes Care amongst others, have dedicated themselves in developing insulin pumps that can closely mimic the function of pancreas, provide low risk of infection at the insertion site and ensure maximum comfort to the patients.The report titled, "Global Insulin Pumps Market: Analysis By Type (Tethered, Untethered), By End User (Type I Diabetic, Type II Diabetic), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, ROW); By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Insulin Pumps Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Insulin Pumps market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Insulin Pumps Market• By Type (Tethered Insulin Pumps and Untethered Insulin Pumps)• By End User (Type I Diabetic, Type II Diabetic)– North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Insulin Pumps Market• By Type (Tethered Insulin Pumps and Untethered Insulin Pumps)• By End User (Type I Diabetic, Type II Diabetic)- US, Canada, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, UAE and Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)• Insulin Pumps Market• By Type (Tethered Insulin Pumps and Untethered Insulin Pumps)• By End User (Type I Diabetic, Type II Diabetic)• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges• Market Trends• SWOT Analysis• Porter Five Force Analysis• Supply Chain Analysis• Competitive Landscape- Product Benchmarking of key industry players- Company Share Analysis- Recent Approvals of key industry players- Product Pipeline of key industry players- Product Specifications- Brand Preference Analysis- Mergers and Acquisitions- Pricing Analysis• Policy and Regulatory Landscape• Company Analysis - Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Animas Corporation, Cellnovo, SOOIL, MicroPort, Valeritas, Inc.The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.