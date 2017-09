60 Year Older Challenges The Himalayas

First Drum Films Begins the Shooting of a Motorcycle Documentary

-- First Drum Films announced today that filming of thedocumentary to the Himalayas has begun, as New York native Bruce T. Dugan (living in Bangalore for the past 5 years) and Ballari native Nihanth Kandimalla (also residing in Bangalore), aged 60 and 27 respectively, set out from Bangalore on their 5,600, kilometer motorcycle adventure.Bangalore > Hyderabad > Nagpur > Jhansi > Agra > Delhi > Chandigarh > Manali > Keylong > Sarchu (or Pang) > Leh. Expected arrive in Leh is on or about the 17th of September.At Leh they will spend a few days conducting interviews with locals, taking photos and video footage to capture the history, culture and lifestyles. It is a place out of time, rich in tradition, with spectacular views.They then ride through the rugged terrain of the various passes en route to Khardung La (the highest motor-able road in the world at 18, 380 feet) and onto the Nubra Valley.Can the elder rider withstand the endurance test confronting him? Can the two navigate the recently reported landslides and water hazards awaiting them?Mr. Dugan said,Asked if he thought the ride would go smoothly as planned, rider Nihanth Kandimalla simply shrugged, and said, "They'll be posting their daily progress, photos, video clips, and announcements to Facebook, Google Plus, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter, sometimes Linkedin, and they invite anyone who wants to meet up (for an on camera moment, or just to hang out), or ride along with them, to contact them through one of those platforms. (you can find them on their website at rideofyourlife.in Other locations intended to be explored on this journey includes, in no particular order, Zanskar Virgin Valley and a visit to the Zanskar Monastery (that is embedded into the cliffs of the mountain); Lachung Valley, Tishta, and Tsomoriri Lake, among others.Before exiting the Himalayas they will also attempt to travel near the disputed LOC (line of control) in Kashmir, if permission can be obtained. Then it's south to Mumbai, and down the western coastline to south Goa for a a few days of sun and surf -- and according to Mr. Dugan, Margaritas -- to relax and recoup.The documentary is slated for an internationally-distributed release later this year, and the weekly web series intended to begin in November 2017.Website: rideofyourlfie.in