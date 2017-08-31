Get Your First 1k Views on Your Explainer Video

So you have an explainer video. Congrats! But now the question is, what do you do with it?

-- The good news is, there are so many ways to incorporate anseamlessly into your marketing campaign, that the question really is: Where do you start?A home page with a video will improve your Google ranking. First, because if you search two identical sites on Google, one with a video, one without, the page with the video will automatically come up first. Kiss Metrics shares how content with video appears in 70% of the top 100 search result listings on Google.But more than SEO, your video provides a great intro to who your company is. Be sure to put it at the top of the site so its one of the first things visitors see.You probably know about the benefits of a landing page. Landing pages are designed to drive customers through your sales funnel, accomplishing the ultimate goal—conversions. An eye-catching and succinct explainer video is a great way to build a high converting landing page. New customers want to know what you're about, and why you matter in a straightforward and succinct way. An explainer video does the work for you, and all you have to do is provide relevant follow up info, and a call to action. In a few easy steps, you have another chance to attract new customers and convert them.With over 600k views on YouTube, Mint executed the landing page technique well, with a video that's engaging and brief.Rypple (now work.com) boosted conversions by 20%. With a video, clear call to action, and other links to connect socially, this is an example of a company that nailed their landing page.You've worked hard to build a mailing list. Now is the time to use it. Did you know that the word "video" in an email subject line, can improve the open rate by 19%? An email that includes your sweet new video, is a great way to get more eyeballs on it, while also providing a way for existing customers to share your brand with like minded friends.Another smart add-on is to have every employee include a link to thein their email signature. This creates just one more opportunity for your network to connect with what your brand is about.Crisp Video recommends using an image to link your explainer video. Check out their video on how to do this:It may seem obvious, but its worth repeating that YouTube is a must for sharing your video. YouTube is the number two search engine, second only to Google, and ranked third in most popular social media sites. In fact, this little site gets 30 million visitors a day! Wouldn't you like a piece of that pie? To make the most of YouTube, be sure your title includes video keywords in the title. A video keyword is the language that produces video results on a Google search engine—for example, "how to," product "reviews," tutorials, and funny videos. A little research might be handy to determine the most popular videos and verbiage surrounding your niche.For example, when you type in the words "cute animal," the first search suggestion Google provides is "cute animal videos." Our guess is you're business isn't related to cute animals, but its helpful to find the topics in your area that are popular for video content.The best place to research video keywords is to go directly to the YouTube search engine to type in words related to your brand. From there you can scope out the best performing videos in your field. Also, check out, Google trends, for trending topics and stories.Also, make the most of the video description, tags, and of course, provide a link back to your site.