September 2017
August 2017
31


The 2017 Issue of Daria! Magazine Is Published

 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The annual edition of Daria!, the art, entertainment and business magazine established in 2005, was revealed today by its founder and editor-in-chief, Daria Trifu.

"When I founded Daria! in 2005 I wanted to create something different from what existed, at that time, on the market. I humbly believe that I did just that. The target was to illustrate entertainment, art and business subjects in exclusivity, to write about new talents and about very original issues that are principally related to the film industry. I'm happy to see that, every year, Daria! expands its subjects and the number of its readers. This is, in part, due to the fact that the magazine grows with me and with my company's activities", says Daria Trifu

Highlights from the current magazine include the exclusive interviews with Hollywood film producer Jamee Natella who is also gracing the cover of the magazine, and with Iranian film director Kazem Mollaie. In this issue, there are also many more articles about the films and the filmmakers who are participating at this year's Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market between September 14 and 24. Four talented actors, Scott Alexander Young, Moon Ming, Taylor Williams and Eva Voq, who are represented by Brasov Talent Agency are featured in Daria!

Daria! magazine can be read here:

https://issuu.com/dariamagazine/docs/daria_2017

Brasov International Film Festival & Market, the most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world, takes place on the Festival's Vimeo On Demand channel exclusively:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/BrasovFilmFestival

Global Film Studio Inc.
info@brasovfilmfestival.com
Source:Global Film Studio Inc.
Email:***@brasovfilmfestival.com Email Verified
Sep 06, 2017



