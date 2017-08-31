Vehicle Telematics in investigations conference

Vehicle Telematics

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Telematics

* Forensics

* Investigation Industry:

* Automotive Location:

* Aylesbury - Buckinghamshire - England Subject:

* Events

Contact

The Investigator

+44(0)844 6608707

***@the-investigator.co.uk The Investigator+44(0)844 6608707

End

--21 November, Rothey Court Hotel, Leicestershire, UKThe Investigator is hosting a conference to provide practical advice on how to maximise the evidential potential of vehicle data.Aimed at frontline investigators, it will look at opportunities, best practice, challenges and pitfalls in this emerging area.Experts from frontline policing, industry and academia will provide a current snap-shot of just how vital a role vehicle telematics can play in the digital strategy.• New! Unveiling of new national guidance produced by the National Police Chief's Council Digital Future's Group Connected Vehicle/Telematics project• Exclusive! Overview of vehicle infotainment systems and how they can provide a vital tool for investigators of serious and complex crime including fatal and serious collisions• Best practice! A look at how GPS and other telematics evidence is currently used in major crime cases.We'll discuss how information extracted from satellite navigators in vehicles, or from smart-phones, supplies intelligence and helps solve cases. A look at how GPS works; its accuracy; how to handle tracking records; the challenges this evidence faces in court; and powerful ways of validating GPS data.• New! A look at the current threat landscape around automotive cyber crime, vehicle sabotage and thefts of connected cars. Trends around smart and connected vehicles and discussion around advances driver assistance systems. Current and future challenges that academia is addressing and researching with industry.• New! An introduction to the technology and expertise of industry leaders Teletrac Navman• Andy Beet, National Police Chief Council (NPCC) Digital Futures lead, a former Met Police officer with a wealth of experience in policing and criminal investigation• Professor David Last, consultant engineer and expert witness in vehicle telematics who has worked with forces on operational cases where vehicle telematics was key to the outcome. He has also published some 450 technical and policy papers on navigation systems and forensic matters• Madeline Cheah, researcher and engineer at MIRA. Horiba Mira, the leading automotive and engineering development consultancy.• Noel Lowdon, investigative consultant in vehicle telematics and former police investigator.• Tanya Pack, Operations Controller at Teletrac NavmanVenue: Rothley Court Hotel, Westfield Lane, Rothley, Leicestershire, LE7 7LGAccommodation is available at the hotel for a discounted price of £75 B&B please call 0116 237 4141 and quote The Investigator when booking your room.Details: Registration 9.15am, start time 10am, finish 4pm. Refreshments and lunch are included in the priceCost: £254.50 per delegate or two for £462.50Booking: Please send the delegates name(s), email address and purchase order to info@the-investigator.co.uk or telephone 0844 660 8707 for further information. Payment can be made by debit/credit card (fees apply).