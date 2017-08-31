News By Tag
Sydney Motorway Corporation selects Active Risk Manager to manage Risk, Audit and Compliance
ARM has been selected for the Westconnex road infrastructure project
Darren Gustard, Chief Audit and Risk Executive of Sydney Motorway Corporation said; "After a rigorous competitive tender process Active Risk Manager from Sword Active Risk was selected as the best match for our requirements. Additionally we were impressed with ARM's strong track record for managing risk within globally renowned infrastructure mega-projects."
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; "Increasingly we are seeing forward-thinking organizations like Sydney Motorway Corporation moving towards a more integrated and holistic approach to risk management. The ARM SaaS delivery model is enabling organizations to implement in a fraction of the time of on-premise solutions."
"With fewer operational overheads, reduced IT dependence and a move from capital expenditure to operational expenditure, more and more risk-aware businesses are looking to underpin successful project management, audit and compliance with a SaaS based risk solution that gives a much faster 'Time to Value'," continued Ricketts.
Active Risk Manager is used in mega-projects around the world including Crossrail, Downer Rail, Northern Gateway Alliance and Thames Tunnel.
The ARM Global Conference takes place in Sydney, Australia, on 28 September 2017. For more information and to register please visit: www.armgcc.com/
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Sydney Motorway Corporation
Sydney Motorway Corporation is a private company established by the NSW Government to finance, deliver, and operate WestConnex - Australia's largest transport infrastructure project.
For more information please visit: www.sydneymotorway.com.au
About Sword Active Risk
Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.
Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.
Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.
In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.com
For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit:
www.sword-activerisk.com
Editors Contacts
Keith Ricketts
Vice President of Marketing
Sword Active Risk
+44 (0) 1628 582500
Keith.Ricketts@
Andreina West/Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
andreina@pra-
