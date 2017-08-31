 
Sydney Motorway Corporation selects Active Risk Manager to manage Risk, Audit and Compliance

ARM has been selected for the Westconnex road infrastructure project
 
 
MAIDENHEAD, England - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has been selected by Sydney Motorway Corporation (SMC) to manage Risk, Audit and Compliance for its Sydney road infrastructure project, WestConnex. The Active Risk Manager (ARM) Software-as-a-Service solution will be delivered via Amazon Web Services and will be rolled-out across the three different disciplines in a phased implementation. ARM was selected after a formal competitive tender process and will replace the current risk management tools within the project.

Darren Gustard, Chief Audit and Risk Executive of Sydney Motorway Corporation said; "After a rigorous competitive tender process Active Risk Manager from Sword Active Risk was selected as the best match for our requirements.  Additionally we were impressed with ARM's strong track record for managing risk within globally renowned infrastructure mega-projects."

Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; "Increasingly we are seeing forward-thinking organizations like Sydney Motorway Corporation moving towards a more integrated and holistic approach to risk management. The ARM SaaS delivery model is enabling organizations to implement in a fraction of the time of on-premise solutions."

"With fewer operational overheads, reduced IT dependence and a move from capital expenditure to operational expenditure, more and more risk-aware businesses are looking to underpin successful project management, audit and compliance with a SaaS based risk solution that gives a much faster 'Time to Value'," continued Ricketts.

Active Risk Manager is used in mega-projects around the world including Crossrail, Downer Rail, Northern Gateway Alliance and Thames Tunnel.

The ARM Global Conference takes place in Sydney, Australia, on 28 September 2017. For more information and to register please visit: www.armgcc.com/sydney

- ends –

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Sydney Motorway Corporation

Sydney Motorway Corporation is a private company established by the NSW Government to finance, deliver, and operate WestConnex - Australia's largest transport infrastructure project.

For more information please visit: www.sydneymotorway.com.au

About Sword Active Risk
Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.

Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.

Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.com

For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit:

www.sword-activerisk.com

Editors Contacts

Keith Ricketts

Vice President of Marketing

Sword Active Risk

+44 (0) 1628 582500

Keith.Ricketts@sword-activerisk.com

Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk
