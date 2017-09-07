 
News By Tag
* Israel
* Premier
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Melbourne
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

SCREENING: War Story plus Q&A with Gal Hirsch

 
 
australia event
australia event
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Israel
Premier
Film

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

Subject:
Events

MELBOURNE, Australia - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- AICE ISRAELI FIL FESTIVAL AND UIA ARE THRILLED TO INVITE YOU TO AN INPIRING EVENING WITH

BRIG. GEN (RES) GAL HIRSCH

Thursday, September 7, 2017
7:15 PM for a 7:30 PM start

Rivoli Cinemas
200 Camberwell Road,
East Hawthorn

The evening will include the Australian premier of his documentary "War Story"
This 59 minute documentary gives an intimate glimpse into the life story and career of a contemporary Israeli hero - Commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, Commander of the Air force commando "Shaldag".

Conversation and Q & A hosted by Former Australian Ambassador to Israel Dave Sharma.

A book signing of Gal's Defensive Shield will follow.

Books will be on sale at the event for $35 AUD


DEFENSIVE SHIELD

Israel Defense Force Brigadier General Gal Hirsch has taken part in all of Israel's military confrontations since 1982, leaving a unique signature on a wide scope of strategic thinking owing to his deep understanding of operational art and military planning.

In 2009, Hirsch's autobiographical book in Hebrew, War Story, Love Story, was published and instantly appeared on the Israeli bestseller list where it stayed for many months. The description of his own personal journey offers deep, open-minded, and critical insights into the most significant milestones in Israel's defense in the past 30 years, in which he played a key role.

This new, revised, and reconceived English edition of the book offers international readers a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind, contextual description of Israeli national defense developments, serving as a valuable tool for understanding contemporary security challenges in the Middle East.

The book has been praised as a lesson in leadership, bravery, and endurance. It is a remarkable testimony to the bond between the Jewish people and its Bible and land.


Tickets are $36 pp online at
http://villagecinemas.com.au/movies/aice-war-story

Contact
AICE ISRAELI FIL FESTIVAL AND UIA
***@gefenpublishing.com
End
Source:Gefen Publishing House
Email:***@gefenpublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gefen Publishing House Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share