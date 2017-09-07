SCREENING: War Story plus Q&A with Gal Hirsch

australia event

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Israel

• Premier

• Film Industry:

• Movies Location:

• Melbourne - Victoria - Australia Subject:

• Events

Contact

AICE ISRAELI FIL FESTIVAL AND UIA

***@gefenpublishing.com AICE ISRAELI FIL FESTIVAL AND UIA

End

-- AICE ISRAELI FIL FESTIVAL AND UIA ARE THRILLED TO INVITE YOU TO AN INPIRING EVENING WITHThursday, September 7, 20177:15 PM for a 7:30 PM startRivoli Cinemas200 Camberwell Road,East HawthornThe evening will include the Australian premier of his documentary "War Story"This 59 minute documentary gives an intimate glimpse into the life story and career of a contemporary Israeli hero - Commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, Commander of the Air force commando "Shaldag".Conversation and Q & A hosted by Former Australian Ambassador to Israel Dave Sharma.A book signing of Gal'swill follow.Books will be on sale at the event for $35 AUDIsrael Defense Force Brigadier General Gal Hirsch has taken part in all of Israel's military confrontations since 1982, leaving a unique signature on a wide scope of strategic thinking owing to his deep understanding of operational art and military planning.In 2009, Hirsch's autobiographical book in Hebrew, War Story, Love Story, was published and instantly appeared on the Israeli bestseller list where it stayed for many months. The description of his own personal journey offers deep, open-minded, and critical insights into the most significant milestones in Israel's defense in the past 30 years, in which he played a key role.This new, revised, and reconceived English edition of the book offers international readers a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind, contextual description of Israeli national defense developments, serving as a valuable tool for understanding contemporary security challenges in the Middle East.The book has been praised as a lesson in leadership, bravery, and endurance. It is a remarkable testimony to the bond between the Jewish people and its Bible and land.Tickets are $36 pp online at