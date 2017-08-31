News By Tag
AsteriskService Announced SBC Solutions for Safer and Richer Telephony Experience
AsteriskService, a premium Asterisk-based VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, is one of the most trusted names in VoIP communication solution providers. The company offers industry-standard WebRTC solutions for facilitating web conferencing and other VoIP-based unified communication solutions. The company has announced customized SBC solutions for ensuring safety and rich communication experience. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService revealed the objectives behind offering SBC software solutionswith these words: "We have worked with diverse businesses while establishing business communication using the Asterisk platform. We know the importance of safe telephony experience for empowering companies to grow across the world. Our WebRTC, conferencing, and call center solutions already enjoy higher adoption across various industry sectors. To make our solutions safer and richer using the open source SBC (Session Border Controller), we have launched design, development, and configuration of customized SBC software for industry-specific requirements."
Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob elaborated the importance of SBC solutionsin today's challenging business scenario and diverse communication needs with these words: "Asterisk is one of the most preferred platforms for tailored VoIP solutions. We incorporate SBC software with our solutions to offer a richer experience with streaming audio and video data during a web and video conferences. What's more, SBC voice firewall solutions provide better security to the network while the users get a seamless connectivity. With the experience of over a decade, we are capable of implementing a range of SBC functions across diverse communication network configurations and our clients can get a great connectivity through a wide array of networking techniques like NAT traversal, IPv4 to IPv6 interworking, VPN, Protocol translations, and the like." He concluded.
The spokesperson at AsteriskService listed some of the functionalities of Session Border Controllers: "SBCs have many functionalities useful for the VoIP service providers and enterprises. They can act as a firewall and protect Class 4 and Class 5 Soft switches from any attacks, they also perform topology hiding and prevent internal details. SBCs also provide call admission control and eliminate bad VoIP signaling to offer a rich experience. Emergency call handling, policy-based call routing, protocol validation, fault tolerance, media bridging, and codec transcoding are some of the features that make a business communication experience safer and more pleasant." "Our high-quality WebRTC and conferencing solutions along with feature-rich SBC software can offer our global clientele a blend of security and richness while establishing VoIP-based communication using the Asterisk platform." the spokesperson concluded.
Visit the AsteriskService page (https://www.asteriskservice.com/
