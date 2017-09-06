News By Tag
Visit in Toronto for Canada's first ever Soul Food Comedy Festival
Enjoy 3 or more shows, plus receive a free Groovy Fast Pass granting you VIP line bypass to those shows. Starting from only $79.99.
Wildin in Toronto - (Soul Food Comedy Festival 2017)
The Soul Food Comedy Festival will be witnessed between Sep 15, 2017 10:00 pm - Sep 16, 2017 12:00 am and the venue of this show is at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 190 Princes Blvd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Juice Comedys Who Got Juice - Round 1
The Soul Food Comedy Festival will be witnessed during the same time duration Sep 15, 2017 10:00 pm - Sep 16, 2017 12:00 am while the venue for the same will be at Comedy Bar, 945, Bloor Street West, Old Toronto, Toronto. You can book the tickets at 19.99 CAD $.
Juice Comedys Who Got Juice - Round 2
The Soul Food Comedy Festival will be witnessed during Sep 16, 2017 10:00 pm - Sep 17, 2017 sharp at 12:00 am at the venue Comedy Bar, 945, Bloor Street West, Old Toronto, Toronto and unlike the first part, the tickets can be booked at 19.99 CAD dollars. You can further explore more details about the same on the website.
Ugly is the New Cute - The Soul Food Comedy Festival will be witnessed during the Sep 17, 2017 06:00 pm - Sep 18, 2017 08:00 pm at the venue called Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 190 Princes Blvd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can book the tickets visiting the website for the same.
Jerk & Jolloff Comedy Show - This Soul Food Comedy Festival will be again witnessed during the Sep 17, 2017 06:00 pm - Sep 18, 2017 08:00 pm and the venue would be at the FountainBlu, 200, Princes' Boulevard, Old Toronto, Toronto. The tickets can be booked at the website at the cost of 29.99 Cad Dollars. Remember the sale is to end by 13th of September so, book the tickets before its too late.
Buy Your Tickets at https://www.ticketgateway.com/
Media Contact
+1 647-362-6858
hello@soulfoodcomedy.com
