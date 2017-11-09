 
News By Tag
* Military Satellites
* Satellites
* Milsatcom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


SMi releases updated agenda for the 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition

New agenda includes new speakers from Airbus, Northrop Grumman, UK MoD, NATO and more
 
 
Global MilSatCom 2017
Global MilSatCom 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Military Satellites
* Satellites
* Milsatcom

Industry:
* Defense

Location:
* London - England - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON, England - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi's Group has recently released an updated agenda for the 19th Global MilSatCom 2017, taking place on 7-9 November in London. The full programme can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/newagenda.

Now featuring a speaker line-up of over 50 defence satellite communications experts, the event programme has been curated to explore the growing demand to enhance SatCom capabilities and to discuss strategies and requirements including the UK Ministry of Defence's plans for Skynet 6.

Other key additions to the agenda include an opening Ministerial Address from Harriett Baldwin MP, the UK's Minister for Defence Procurement; a keynote address from Dr Graham Turnock, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency; and industry presentations from Airbus, Northrop Grumman, and NATO.

"This year's programme is inarguably the best and most international in the event's history," SMi Managing Director Dale Butler said. "Delegate numbers are up by 30% and the event is looking to attract around 500 attendees this year, which will be a new record for the conference series."

With 40+ presentations from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, this year's agenda will feature highlights including:

• Updates to international MilSatCom programmes including new nations such as Japan, Republic of Korea, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
• Sessions on key themes and challenges at the core of the MilSatCom community such as the Wideband AoA and GovSatCom initiative, the demand for flexibility and resiliency in a contested environment, ground segment R&D advances, SatCom-on-the-Move capabilities, as well as the surging importance of interoperability and allied international cooperation
• Dedicated networking sessions including two evening dinners and two networking receptions
• An exhibition area with 40 booths to help you understand the latest technological solutions available in the market
• Two exclusive pre-conference workshops (6th November) on "Global Government Payload Exploration" and "Interference in SatCom Systems"

The full roster of speakers and presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/newagenda.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website.

The final Early Bird discount of £100 for this conference will expire on 29 September.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Military Satellites, Satellites, Milsatcom
Industry:Defense
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share