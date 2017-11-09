News By Tag
SMi releases updated agenda for the 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
New agenda includes new speakers from Airbus, Northrop Grumman, UK MoD, NATO and more
Now featuring a speaker line-up of over 50 defence satellite communications experts, the event programme has been curated to explore the growing demand to enhance SatCom capabilities and to discuss strategies and requirements including the UK Ministry of Defence's plans for Skynet 6.
Other key additions to the agenda include an opening Ministerial Address from Harriett Baldwin MP, the UK's Minister for Defence Procurement;
"This year's programme is inarguably the best and most international in the event's history," SMi Managing Director Dale Butler said. "Delegate numbers are up by 30% and the event is looking to attract around 500 attendees this year, which will be a new record for the conference series."
With 40+ presentations from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, this year's agenda will feature highlights including:
• Updates to international MilSatCom programmes including new nations such as Japan, Republic of Korea, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
• Sessions on key themes and challenges at the core of the MilSatCom community such as the Wideband AoA and GovSatCom initiative, the demand for flexibility and resiliency in a contested environment, ground segment R&D advances, SatCom-on-the-
• Dedicated networking sessions including two evening dinners and two networking receptions
• An exhibition area with 40 booths to help you understand the latest technological solutions available in the market
• Two exclusive pre-conference workshops (6th November) on "Global Government Payload Exploration"
The full roster of speakers and presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/
For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website.
The final Early Bird discount of £100 for this conference will expire on 29 September.
19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
Contact Information:
For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
