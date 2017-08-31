 
News By Tag
* Electrical Equipment
* Lightning Protection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Paterna
  Valencia
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Once again, Aplicaciones Tecnológicas sponsors the 'Installer's Party' in Barcelona

 
 
electric_installers-party_Barcelona
electric_installers-party_Barcelona
PATERNA, Spain - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Last June 14th, the 3rd edition of an important event that involves installers and distributors of electrical equipment, the 'Installer's Party' took place. The event is organized by CSI Suministros since 2015 and Aplicaciones Tecnológicas has sponsored it once again.

As in the previous two editions, it was held at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. On this occasion, more than 2,200 attendees gathered together. In this one day event installers, engineers, consultants, distributors and other professionals were able to meet 80 of the most recognised companies in the field.

The event presented two new features this year: briefing sessions from the Office of Business Attention in Barcelona for the self-employed and small entrepreneurs and a series of lectures about Smart Homes.

Attendees had the opportunity to visit Aplicaciones Tecnológicas' stand and to know, first hand, our entire range of products, as well as to benefit from the knowledge of our experts in lightning and surge protection.

https://lightningprotection-at3w.com/company/news/once-ag...

Contact
Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA
***@at3w.com
End
Source:
Email:***@at3w.com Email Verified
Tags:Electrical Equipment, Lightning Protection
Industry:Industrial
Location:Paterna - Valencia - Spain
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share