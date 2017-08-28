News By Tag
Wood Coatings Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2017-2025
The global wood coatings market is expected to expand by 6.9% CAGR during 2017-2025
Market Insights:
The growth in the construction activity with recovery in housings and residential projects is expected to drive the global wood coatings market (http://globalpharmaindustry.com/
Demand for wood coatings is expected to gain traction owing to the upsurge in repair and refreshing of the wood products from existing homes. For instance, the staining is often required before sale of the house and hence the stains & varnishes segment frequently undergo a lag period of 6-12 months. Other influence, such as do-it-yourself (DIY) for homeowners which remolds their furniture according to their expression also boosts the global wood coatings market.
Competitive Insights:
The key players present in this market are Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company and Valspar Corporation among others. The companies are taking the advantage of digitalization, and offering e-platform for various entities in the supply chain of wood coatings. For instance, the Lubrizol Corporation introduced a mobile app for wood coatings formulators to access the company's various chemistries thereby improving the coating performance. This was aimed to provide a guide to the formulators in selecting correct materials for exceptional wood coating challenges. The mergers/ acquisitions, divestiture and new product launch are some of the strategies companies are advocating to achieve robust geographical presence coupled with increase in their market share.
Key Trends:
· Increasing housing and construction activities
· Gradual shift from solvent-borne towards water-borne coatings
· Stringent environmental legislative norms on solvent-borne coatings
About:
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
