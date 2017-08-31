 
News By Tag
* Shooting Clothing
* Country Clothing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chichester
  West Sussex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Get Kitted Out for the Shooting Season with Fur Feather and Fin

 
 
Tweed Jacket available from Fur Feather & Fin
Tweed Jacket available from Fur Feather & Fin
CHICHESTER, England - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Fur Feather and Fin sell a wide range of high quality country and shooting clothing and accessories which are perfect for the season ahead.

Having officially begun on the 12th August, otherwise known as The Glorious 12th, the shooting season is now well underway. Every country sportsman will know that to make the most of the season, and to prime your skills to perfection, you need your kit to be in top condition. This is true not only for the sports man and women but also for gundogs, so don't forget to check out the dog accessories and essentials so that the entire team are ready for the best season yet.

Whether you're seeking a brand new gunslip, a personalised cartridge bag or a high-quality shooting jacket, Fur Feather and Fin offer a wide range of items for men, women and children too! These items can help you to improve on your shooting skills, and to get the most out of the season. These items are not only of use while out on a shoot, but also for the cold and rainy weather that is soon to hit the UK.

The shooting range available at this prestigious retailer is constantly expanding, with new products! If you're in search of the perfect gift for a country man or woman this season, look no further, as Fur Feather and Fin offer a plethora of gifts to suit all personalities and budgets!

Visit Fur Feather and Fin today to browse through the extensive new range of shooting accessories (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/product/9/shooting.htm) and get yourself prepared for the season ahead!
End
Source:Fur Feather & Fin
Email:***@furfeatherandfin.co.uk
Tags:Shooting Clothing, Country Clothing
Industry:Shopping
Location:Chichester - West Sussex - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fur Feather and Fin News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share