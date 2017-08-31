News By Tag
New Add-in for Monitoring SQL Server Performance in Updated dbForge Developer Bundle
Devart released an updated dbForge Developer Bundle for SQL Server with dbForge Monitor, a new add-in for monitoring SQL Server performance, and a number of other new features.
Devart, a Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development, announced the release of dbForge Developer Bundle for SQL Server with a new add-in dbForge Monitor.
dbForge Monitor (https://www.devart.com/
Moreover, the Bundle tools have been updated with new features and major improvements:
For more information about dbForge Developer Bundle for SQL Server, please visithttps://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com
Devart
***@devart.com
