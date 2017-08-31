 
September 2017





New Add-in for Monitoring SQL Server Performance in Updated dbForge Developer Bundle

Devart released an updated dbForge Developer Bundle for SQL Server with dbForge Monitor, a new add-in for monitoring SQL Server performance, and a number of other new features.
 
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Devart released an updated dbForge Developer Bundle for SQL Server with dbForge Monitor, a new add-in for monitoring SQL Server performance, and a number of other new features.

Devart, a Czech software provider of database connectivity solutions and tools for database management and development, announced the release of dbForge Developer Bundle for SQL Server with a new add-in dbForge Monitor.

dbForge Monitor (https://www.devart.com/dbforge/sql/monitor/) is a FREE add-in for Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio (MS SSMS) that allows users to track and improve SQL Server performance. The tool includes a bunch of metrics showing what is going on a server in detail. With the comprehensive functionality, including Wait Statistics, Data IO, and Top Queries, users can easily detect and troubleshoot server slowdowns and bottlenecks.

Moreover, the Bundle tools have been updated with new features and major improvements: such as dbForge SQL Complete, dbForge Data Compare for SQL Server, dbForge Schema Compare for SQL Server, dbForge Query Builder for SQL Server, dbForge Data Generator for SQL Server, dbForge Index Manager, dbForge Documenter, dbForge Source Control, dbForge Search, dbForge Event Profiler for SQL Server, SQL Decryptor, dbForge Unit Test, dbForge Data Pump.

For more information about dbForge Developer Bundle for SQL Server, please visithttps://www.devart.com/dbforge/sql/developer-bundle/

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com

