Samantha Nussbaum, Principal, FW Cook to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Samantha Nussbaum, Principal, FW Cook will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "The Impacts of Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule on CEOs and Companies LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for September 25, 2017 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/hr-benefits/business-and-corporation-hr-benefits/the-impacts-of-pay-ratio-disclosure-rule-on-ceos-and-companies-live-webcast

About Samantha Nussbaum

Ms. Nussbaum joined the firm in 2012 and is a Principal in our Los Angeles office.  Previously she was employed as an attorney at the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, specializing in executive compensation and benefits.  She received a J.D. from Stanford Law School and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania where she graduated summa cum laude.  She is a member of the California State Bar.

About FW Cook

FW Cook provides management consulting assistance to corporations in developing compensation plans for their executives and key employees.  Formed in 1973, our firm has over 80 employees and has served over 2,700 clients from offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, and Boston.  Our focus is on performance-based compensation programs (salaries, annual incentives, long-term incentives and stock ownership programs) which help companies attract and retain key employees, motivate and reward them for improved performance, and align their interests with shareowners.  Our objective is to add value to our clients' compensation programs through an independent viewpoint and distinctive capabilities.  Our strategy is to offer services in important areas where we can distinguish ourselves and build a reputation as the leading management compensation consulting firm in the United States.  The measure of our effectiveness is whether our clients take actions that result in improving their competitive position and economic vitality.

Event Synopsis:

On August 5, 2015, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted the CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule, which requires US public companies to properly disclose the ratio between the compensation of the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and the compensation of its median-paid employees. Mandated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the new rule brings heightened scrutiny of executive compensation policies. In light of this, it is imperative for companies to develop strategies in order to fulfill their responsibilities under the CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule and handle the potential impact of this disclosure.

In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will help companies understand the significant elements of the Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule. They will provide an in-depth discussion of its impact on US companies and the best strategies to meet these new disclosure requirements.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

§  Highlights of the Pay Ratio Disclosure Rule

§  Potential Impacts on Companies

§  Key Issues to Consider

§  Best Compliance Strategies

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
