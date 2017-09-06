Country(s)
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Joins the Car Rental Industry in the Philippines
UK based Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd today announced it is to start providing a meet and greet car rental service at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Manila Airport) MNL in the Philippines as the brand continues to expand.
"It is with great excitement that we can today make this announcement that the brand of Right Cars will be opening its first or many branches in Asia. The Right Cars franchise for Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Manila Airport) MNL in the Philippines has been purchased by husband and wife team Ronald and Carmen Bartolome, who have many years of experience of vehicle rental in Manila.
The Right Cars branch in Manila providing a meet and greet service at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Manila Airport) MNL will offer a wide selection of new vehicles catering for both business and leisure customers. Customer will be able to drive the vehicles themselves under a self-drive agreement, but should customers feel uncomfortable driving themselves we will have a team of chauffeurs available free of charge to assist.
Having spent many hours planning the service in Manila with Ronald and Carmen, I am confident that they will provide a first class operation for the Right Cars brand and further develop the brand in to other location in the Philippines over the next 2 years.
Ronald and Carmen will be travelling to the UK for the WTM in London and making themselves available to travel partners and car rental brokers who want to learn more about the Right Cars service in the Philippines."
Ronald and Carmen Bartolome made the following statement. "We are thrilled to be joining the prestigious name of Right Cars, which we selected as the brand that will allow us to expand our business in the Philippines, after researching many alternative car rental brands. Right Cars has the whole package, the brand, the technology and the vision that fits with our requirements and beliefs. We have worked closely with Mr Little and Mr Taylor who are obviously well respected in the industry and have built an amazing brand that continues to have the family atmosphere we so liked.
We cannot wait to start serving customers and meeting travel partners and car rental brokers in November at the WTM in London"
About Right Cars
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd was founded in 2012 and has consistently grown every year, now in 23 countries at 56 airport locations and 46 city locations. In the second half of 2017 Right Cars will be opening an additional 25 branches. These include nine in the USA, three in South Africa, Italy 6 new branches, Canada 2 new branches, Dominican Republic 3 new branches, Dominica 1 new branch, St Kitts 1 new branch. For Car Rental Franchise opportunities, contact Right Cars direct www.right-cars.com. car rental
