Oddway International Is Pleased To Announce The New Addition Of Bdron To Its Product Catalog
"Bdron Tablets Composition of Abiraterone Acetate 250 mg, Cancer Medication by BDR Pharmaceuticals Int'l Pvt Ltd"
Bdron is a prescription medicine used in combination with prednisone to treat men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), a type of advanced prostate cancer that is resistant to medical or surgical treatments that lower testosterone and has spread to other parts of the body.
Oddway International has announced product catalogs with more than 30 categories, offering hundreds of quality products at reasonable prices in every category. They are proud that quality management and quality assurance which they provide to domestic and foreign customers to improve health and well-being with high quality medicines.
About Oddway International
Oddway International is a supplier of wholesale pharmaceutical in India and internationally. Based in India they are able to distribute pharmaceutical products to any part of the world. Their strict adherence to international quality control standards further ensures that products are controlled for optimum quality. The Oddway Pharma business model is based around delivering quality pharmaceutical products with a fast response time. They focus on continually improving their service by offering core competencies developed for the pharmaceutical industry and tailored to individual needs. Their flexible structure allows them to focus on customer specific needs and leverage the vast sourcing and distribution capabilities of Oddway Pharma and its partners. For more information visit our websit :http://www.oddwayinternational.com/
Media Contact
oddway international
09873336444
***@oddwayinternational.com
