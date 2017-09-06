News By Tag
Sakura Sky Expands Cyber Security Services Across Asia and Australia
Led from their Singapore office, the Sakura Sky Cyber Security team is expanding beyond their track record in penetration testing, Suricata/Aanval support, and training into a broader range of critical services for enterprise and government.
Sakura Sky now provides security operations, critical response, and digital forensics including the establishment of a Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) that will support organisations before, during, and after any security event.
Sakura Sky will offer the following services across Asia and Australia:
· security assessments
· penetration testing
· security architecture and design
· code reviews
· threat and risk assessments
· incident response
· digital forensics
· policy and governance
· training.
Further information is available at https://www.sakurasky.com/
About Sakura Sky
Sakura Sky provides cloud advisory and technology services to the world's leading brands.
With innovation at our core, Sakura serves enterprise clients and thousands of other businesses around the world. Our global team provides cloud strategy, implementation and integration support, machine learning and data science, cyber security, and training services.
Sakura Sky is headquartered in Singapore with offices throughout Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe.
Andrew Stevens
***@sakurasky.com
