News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Medical Information Provider selects Scope e-Knowledge Center to Enhance Search
The extensive project involved the creation of 34 medical topic lists (taxonomies)
A team of subject matter experts (SME's) from the medical domain and certified taxonomists analyzed the content of each collection, and applied appropriate index terms from both the topic lists and MeSH and SNOMED vocabularies.
"Our work involved the creation of more specific and useful linkages within the client's content," said Dr. Sheeba Chandru, Head of Medical Content at Scope. "This increased the accuracy and consistency of search results, and reduced the number of steps a student would need to take to discover relevant content and assessment questions "
In leveraging its rich medical domain expertise, the Scope team was able to deliver the project on time and within the specified quality target.
"Scope's assisted automation approach, which blends innovative technologies such as natural language processing with expert content curation by SME's, is instrumental to the success of these complex, domain specific projects," said Tram Venkatraman, President of Scope e- Knowledge Center. "These deliverables were well aligned with our expanding medical content services offerings, and we look forward to working with this client on other related projects."
About Scope e-Knowledge Center
Scope e-Knowledge Center, a Quatrro Global Services company is an award-winning provider of outsourced, cost effective Content Enhancement Services, Data Management Services, Business Research Services and Patent Analytics for information providers around the world. With more than 1,000 advanced degree subject matter experts in science, technology, medicine, business, legal, social sciences and humanities disciplines, Scope combines advanced domain expertise with proprietary in-house platforms and technology solutions to deliver highly quality, accurate deliverables in a scalable, customizable model in accordance with client specifications. Scope also publishes the daily online newsletter Knowledgespeak, a comprehensive news service focusing on the STM information industry.
For more information, please contact:
Richard Kobel
Vice President,
Business Development,
USA
Scope e-Knowledge Center
+1 631 375 1555
rkobel@scopeknowledge.com
www.scopeknowledge.com
Deborah Harman
Associate Vice President,
Business Development,
UK & Europe
Scope e-Knowledge Center
+44 770 203 6704
Deborah@scopeknowledge.com
www.scopeknowledge.com
Contact
Scope e-Knowledge Center
***@scopeknowledge.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse