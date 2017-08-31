 
Global Talent Mine: Outstanding Solutions for Your Recruitment Needs

 
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Talent Mine is a leading destination for recruitment and staffing solutions. They strive to reduce your effort, time and hassles, enabling you to make the recruitment process easier. For qualities like cost-effectiveness and professionalism, Global Talent Mine has become one of the most sought after options for hiring candidates. As a recruitment platform, Global Talent Mine aims to provide creative solutions to cater to clients' unique recruitment needs and giving opportunities to candidates looking for a breakthrough in their careers.

The company is presently chaired by Lee-Anne Silver, who has almost 23 years of experience in the HR and Recruitment industry. After working in multiple Recruitment Consultancies and Corporate HR Departments, both in South Africa and the UK, her vision is to address the unemployment problem successfully. As the MD of the company, she wants to ensure that her corporate clients – small, medium or large, are exposed to a wealth of talents.

Global Talent Mine's highly qualified staff and high-end services make them one of the top online recruitment platforms in South Africa, bringing organisations closer to talented candidates. Their specialised networking opportunities have shaped up the careers of many people. In addition, this online platform also provides guidance and industry-related updates to candidates, helping them to face any interview with poise. Apart from providing recruitment solutions, they enable both clients and candidates to build exciting new career connections.

Services

Global Talent Mine is a team of professionals who are committed to assisting your business to hire talented staff. With clients stating their requirements, Global Talent Mine designs a customised package based on their business requirements. Their highly specialised services include:

• Job Advertisement
• CV Search
• Career Advice, Guidance and Coaching
• Candidate Checks
• CV Advice, Design & Creation
• Jobs Search
• HR Consulting

For more information about Global Talent Mine visit their official website at: https://globaltalentmine.com/

About Global Talent

Global Talent Mine, a Cape Town based online agency, is one of the prime recruitment platforms in South Africa. Specialising in expert recruitment and staffing solutions, they strive to help their clients recruit talented candidates. Adept at creative recruitment solutions, they are committed to initiating positive changes for both corporate clients and candidates.

Contact
27 Jenny Lane, Blouberg Sands, 7441
021 554 4580
info@talentmine.co.za
