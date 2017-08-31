News By Tag
Global Parkinsons Disease Drugs Market to Reach Approximate Value of US$ 5 Billion by 2022
"Growing aged population, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about Parkinsons disease treatment options, likely to drive the Global Parkinsons Disease Drugs Market", says RNCOS.
According to our report, "Global Parkinsons Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022", the Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% from 2016 – 2022. The market segmentations by type of therapy and by geography have been mentioned in the report. The global Parkinson's disease drugs market has been segmented on the basis of type of therapy into levodopa therapy, dopamine agonist therapy, MAO-B inhibitor therapy, COMT inhibitor therapy and other type of therapies. Amongst all the types of therapies, levodopa therapy is the potent for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market for Parkinson's disease drugs. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global Parkinson's disease drugs industry. Pipeline of Parkinson's disease drugs have also been mentioned in the report.
The report also covers the key players of the global Parkinsons disease drugs market. For every player, a brief business overview and key financials has been provided. The product portfolio, product pipeline and recent developments of each player have also been listed down. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Parkinson's disease drugs market.
Some of the key findings of the report are:
• Stem Cell Therapies - Revolutionizing Parkinson Treatment
