CustomSoft introduced Society Management System in international market
CustomSoft is India based Software development company launched Society Management System in international market.
Features
· Maintenance Bill
· Manage Meeting
· Manage Task
· Manage Members Complaints
· Manage Society Investments
· Facility Management
· Admin can Access to users
· Search Any Family Information, Vehicle Information
Client Testimonial:
Mr. Jarad "Client of CustomSoft states his satisfaction towards Society Management System developed by CustomSoft he also said that he is eager to do more projects with CustomSoft in future."
About CustomSoft
CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.
To Contact CustomSoft:
http://www.custom-
Visit: http://www.custom-
Email: mailto:info@
To know more about CustomSoft:
http://www.custom-
