CustomSoft introduced Society Management System in international market

CustomSoft is India based Software development company launched Society Management System in international market.

CustomSoft offers you easy platform to transform your society and making it highly functional and easily manageable. Our web based Society Management System is developed by an expert team. It will help you to manage all Society Work.Features· Maintenance Bill· Manage Meeting· Manage Task· Manage Members Complaints· Manage Society Investments· Facility Management· Admin can Access to users· Search Any Family Information, Vehicle InformationMr. Jarad "Client of CustomSoft states his satisfaction towards Society Management System developed by CustomSoft he also said that he is eager to do more projects with CustomSoft in future."CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.