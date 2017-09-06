School Districts - Get your Organic Savings

TaskForceCO2, the software product designed to cut an Organizations costs by shutting down PCs after hours, is being offered to Educational Establishments in the USA on a new Unlimited School District License.

• Services LEEDS, England - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- PeachWorx LLP have announced that they are making available their TaskForceCO2 energy saving software product to any School District on a fixed price, Unlimited License basis.



Priced at just $699 for Unlimited PCs in up to 4 Schools in a School District or $6499 to cover Unlimited PCs in any number of Schools in a School District.



The new license gives the School District an Unlimited license without the need to account for new or retiring PCs.



In any environment there are always PCs left on outside of working hours but in an education environment its much more likely according to Richard Ward, Partner at PeachWorx "Staff are often far too busy to go round shutting down PCs and students don't take responsibility for doing it, the outcome is a much larger power bill and increased CO2 emissions" said Ward.



According to PeachWorx, often conventional methods like scripts and policies fail due to device drivers getting in the way and automated procedures can be very costly on a per PC basis.



TaskForceCO2 works by allowing power schedules to be applied to networked PCs. This lets the Organization shut down, standby, hibernate and wake up PCs automatically thereby saving significant sums of money in between.



"Our Unique School District License is at a low fixed cost and comes with a Perpetual License and 3 years support and upgrades. It means any educational body can be saving in just a matter of weeks" said Ward.



All School Districts that want to take part can visit



Ward added "TaskForceCO2 is currently installed on tens of thousands of PCs and with a free trial copy that works on up to 250 PCs for 14 days, its easy for any education user to establish what the likely cost savings would be."



