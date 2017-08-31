News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Effect of "HuntsmanClariant" Merger on Masterbatch Market
Emerging economies are encouraging per capita plastic consumption, in order to boost economy, employment opportunities, and global trade. This results in increasing demand for color and additive masterbatches.
Industry Essence, a market research and consulting company based in Houston, Texas, U.S., states that- the color masterbatch market was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022. On the other hand, the additive masterbatch market is projected to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5%, from 2017 and 2022.
Masterbatches facilitates a convenient way of adding color and/or performance enhancing additives to natural or base polymers. Replacement of metals and other materials by plastics in automotive, construction, and consumer goods application is driving the market for color and additive masterbatches globally.
Following favorable polymer market factors are driving the color and additive masterbatch market:
Plastic Replacing Metals- Global plastic production grew at a CAGR of 8.6% between 1950 and 2015. In 1989, plastics passed steel production by volume.
China: Largest Producer- In 2015, China held 28% share in global plastic production market. Asia Pacific accounts for more than 49% worldwide production
Per Capita Plastic Consumption-
Oil Price: Market Driver- Oil prices are directly proportional to plastic and resin prices. Therefore, the considerable decline in oil prices from last two years, has helped the market to grow.
The report idnetifies and analyses key "pain points" faced by industry and companies:
• Intense competitive price wars have affected companies' profit margins drastically from past five years
• Gradually increasing material and labour costs are affecting companies' bottom lines, forcing large companies to shift their operations to Low Cost Countries (LCCs)
• Increasing number of local micro and small companies is changing the market dynamics
• New environment regulations and directives are forcing companies to consistently build innovative and environment friendly masterbatches, resulting in hefty spending on R&D activities
• Gaps in supply chains are affecting the end to end smooth flow of materials & finished products
The report assists companies in taking key decisions such as exploration of investments avenues, expansion plans, production enhancement, market strategy building, pricing and product positioning, revenue enhancement, and deciding backward/forward integration steps.
Get PDF Sample Brochure for Professional & Technical insights at: https://industryessence.com/
Report Scope
Color Masterbatch Market, By Color Type (Market Size, Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis)
Standard Color, Specialty Color (Metallic Masterbatch, Pearlescent Masterbatch, Fluorescent Masterbatch, Phosphorescent Masterbatch)
Additive Masterbatch Market, By Type (Market Size, Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis)
Antimicrobial, Antioxidant, Flame Retardant, Other Additive Masterbatch (UV Stabilizer, Optical Brightener, Antiblock, Antistatic, Clarifying/Nucleating, Processing Aid, Slip, and Foaming Agent/ Blowing Agent Masterbatch)
Masterbatch Market, By Carrier Resin (Market Size, Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis)
Polyethylene (PE) (LLDPE, LDPE, & HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Others (PVC, PUR, PET, PC, ABS, & PA)
Masterbatch Market, By End-Use Industry (Market Size, Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis)
Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, and Agriculture
Color & Additive Market, Regional Analysis (Market Size, Trends, Forecasts, and Analysis)
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (China, Japan, , India, Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Taiwan, US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Argentina among others)
Companies Profiled in the Report
A. Schulman, Inc., AF Color, Alok Masterbatch, Americhem Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Changzhou Pulaike Hongmei Masterbatch Co., Ltd., Clariant AG, Constab Polyolefin Additives GmbH, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft M.B.H., High Technology Masterbatches S.L, Hubron (International)
Analyses
· Value Chain & Supply Chain Analysis
· Organic and Inorganic Strategies, By Market Players, 2012-2016
· Market Attractiveness:
· Market Share Analysis 2016
Target Audience/Stakeholders
·Color and Additive Masterbatch Manufacturers
·Color and Additive Masterbatch Suppliers
·Raw Material Suppliers
·End Users Such as Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Good, and Other Companies
·Color and Additive Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
·Regional Color and Additive Masterbatch Manufacturer Associations
·Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations
Contact
Mike Lewis
Innovation & Marketing Manager, Industry Essence
***@industryessence.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse