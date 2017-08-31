News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jade Global Reaches Cloud Select Partner Status with Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle Partner Program recognizes Jade Global as Cloud Select Partner
Karan Yaramada, CEO of Jade Global said, "This Cloud Select designation exemplifies our experience and investments in Oracle Cloud services and enhances the opportunity to our clients to leverage this expertise. Jade can now provide a more modern, more responsive, and a more cost effective solution as demanded by today's highly competitive market. It is a great accomplishment for the company. We value our relationship with Oracle and we would like to thank their PartnerNetwork for realizing our capabilities with this Cloud Select designation."
With this new Cloud Select designation, Jade Global plans to focus on delivering a greater number of Oracle Cloud based projects across all its clients. Jade l utilizes their own battle-tested best practice pre-built methodology, artifacts and accelerators to allow rapid implementation of any aspect of the Oracle Cloud suite. This approach has Jade's customers immediately generate a return on their investment.
About Jade Global
Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT Outsourcing company that services clients across multiple technology platforms. It is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, San Diego and Atlanta in US; Reading in UK and Pune, Hyderabad & Noida in India. With more than 700 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade Global's team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive our customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at http://www.jadeglobal.com
Contact
Jade Global - www.jadeglobal.com
Manoj P
1877JADE4IT
social@jadeglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse