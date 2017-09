Jade Global Reaches Cloud Select Partner Status with Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle Partner Program recognizes Jade Global as Cloud Select Partner

Contact

Jade Global - www.jadeglobal.com

Manoj P

1877JADE4IT

social@jadeglobal.com Jade Global - www.jadeglobal.comManoj P1877JADE4IT

End

-- Jade Global Inc., a Cloud focused implementations, integrations, consulting services, managed services & IT outsourcing company, today announced its recognition as an Oracle Cloud Select partner. Oracle Cloud Select partners are recognized for delivering services through competency development, committed staffing, business results, and proven success around Oracle Cloud Services. Cloud Select is the next level of membership offered in Oracle's four-tier OPN Cloud program and is offered exclusively for partners investing in and developing Oracle Cloud business. To achieve this Cloud Standard designation, Jade not only demonstrated its expertise in Oracle Cloud services, but also convinced its clients of the benefits of using Oracle Cloud Services, thereby contributing to the development of Oracle Cloud business.Karan Yaramada, CEO of Jade Global said, "This Cloud Select designation exemplifies our experience and investments in Oracle Cloud services and enhances the opportunity to our clients to leverage this expertise. Jade can now provide a more modern, more responsive, and a more cost effective solution as demanded by today's highly competitive market. It is a great accomplishment for the company. We value our relationship with Oracle and we would like to thank their PartnerNetwork for realizing our capabilities with this Cloud Select designation."With this new Cloud Select designation, Jade Global plans to focus on delivering a greater number of Oracle Cloud based projects across all its clients. Jade l utilizes their own battle-tested best practice pre-built methodology, artifacts and accelerators to allow rapid implementation of any aspect of the Oracle Cloud suite. This approach has Jade's customers immediately generate a return on their investment.Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT Outsourcing company that services clients across multiple technology platforms. It is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, San Diego and Atlanta in US; Reading in UK and Pune, Hyderabad & Noida in India. With more than 700 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade Global's team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive our customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at http://www.jadeglobal.com