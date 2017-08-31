News By Tag
Ceremony of First Computational Finance Competition Jointly Organized by the GES and IEEE (HK) CI C
Since the Competition was held by GES and IEEE (HK) CI Chapter for the first time this year, it aims to foster the pursuit of algo trading among university students. The Competition has received an overwhelming response of entries, with more than 60 participants in 35 teams. Awarded teams in the Ceremony come from various academic departments, ranging from Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Computer Science and Computer Engineering. A total of 9 awards were presented, the winners include both undergraduate and postgraduate from (name listed in no particular order) The Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, the University of Hong Kong; The Department of Computer Science, the University of Hong Kong; The Department of Computer Science, Hong Kong Baptist University; and The Department of Electronic & Computer Engineering, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
At the Ceremony, Dr. Vincent Tam, Chairman of IEEE (HK) CI Chapter, said, "Thanks to the keen supports of the Executive Committee members of the IEEE (HK) CI Chapter, and the Computational Finance and Economics Technical Committee (CFETC) of the Computational Intelligence Society (CIS), the Competition has been successfully launched and has received overwhelming response so far. The Competition is certainly one of the most meaningful investment competitions in the academic sector, allowing students to put investment theories into practice and gain the valuable experience of trading simulation in the real investment world."
Mr. Ken Chung, Director of GES, said, "Although Hong Kong is known to be an international financial hub, its development and application of innovative technology such as algo trading and artificial intelligence in the financial industry still falls behind the capital markets in Europe and the United States. One significant advantage of algo trading is automation, which leads to a relatively rational trading behavior. Any pre-setting trading strategies can be automatically executed in specified time, price and trading volume through computer, avoiding irrational decisions made by manual trading. Auton serves as a virtual trading platform in this Competition and is a truly multi-asset platform which supports FX, Bullion, CFDs, Equities, Futures and Stock Options. Its built-in algo trading kit allows traders to deploy existing trading strategies or script their own one in the platform. By allowing algo backtesting and forward-testing with historical data and live data respectively, Auton helps traders to develop the unique trading strategy that will work best for them.
About the First Computational Finance Competition
This first Computational Finance Competition was organized by GES and IEEE (Hong Kong) Computational Intelligence Chapter ("IEEE (HK) CI Chapter"), which invited undergraduates and postgraduates students from renowned universities in Hong Kong to foster the pursuit of algo trading among university students in Hong Kong. It was initiated with a vision to promote the use of Computational Intelligence in the area of finance, identify algo trading talents at top universities and provide top performers with potential career opportunities.
About IEEE
The IEEE is the world's largest professional organization dedicated to advancing technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity, with more than 430,000 members in over 160 countries. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, the IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.
About GES
Global eSolutions (HK) Limited ("GES") is a global leading IT service provider dedicated in financial technologies for more than 10 years. GES empowers financial institutions with algo-trading capability, advanced risk management and FIX bridging solutions. GES fully covers the needs of the on-floor trading and OTC markets, with value-added services ranging from IT technical support, system integration, bespoke software and network infrastructure development to hosting services. With GES technologies, financial institutions are able to overcome the challenges of risk management, position management, liquidity source and trading across different financial instruments in a single platform. GES's well established partnering with top-tier financial institutions and prime brokerage firms can fulfill customers' needs of liquidity and market depth. GES ensures the highest level of certainty and satisfaction through comprehensive industry expertise and a deep-set commitment to customers.
