Cardaap Coming Up With Advanced Features

In the modern age, as we are in a habit of using mobile application for each and every thing, Cardaap stands apart from such apps. It is intended to be utilitarian and economic. Given the amplitude of users roosting to digital cards,
 
 
MEHRAULI, India - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cardaap introduced its new version and it is available on both App store and Play store. As it is an advanced version, the company is asking the existing customers to get the updated one for availing newly added features.

An advanced function of scanning option has been included to Cardaap, which helps the user to add already existing card and contact to the list. An intimation also goes to a person's e-mail, if his/her card is added by someone. Hence, the card owner can edit the information, if necessary; and, the user will get the updated data.

"We are immensely happy to introduce the new scanning option in Cardaap, which helps in scanning the business cards with you. And hence, there is no fear in losing the already existing cards. Moreover, the updated data is available to the user", says Krishna Madhav, the Founder, Cardaap.

With the increasing use of this application, it has been estimated that by this new option, more and more people find it easy to add and make their circle wide. Since it is a free service, it is the best option to create and exchange business cards.

To contact, visit the official website www.cardaap.com

