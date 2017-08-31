Some Features of Gmail and issues which people face with solutions to them

Contact

Tom Cruss

8887121422

***@sbsind.in Tom Cruss8887121422

End

-- Gmail is a Google's Free email service. Mail.google.com is the site for finding your mails. if you are a person having a google account , Inbox stays an optional upgrade user interface for gmail accounts.Gmail has pros ans well as cons. if you are looking to create an account in gmail there are 5 reasons stated below containing features of Gmail that would make sure why you should have a Gmail account.1)If you are a person who deals into mails on a daily basis . Gmail provides you with an option to add different accounts on one window.2)Internet is full of hackers who try and breach the security and emails contain lots of confidential and important details . Gmail provides you with a large leverage of back up to have all your mails secure.3)The best part is if you want your mail to turn into a PDF format it directly turns Into PDF in Gmail you don't have to make extra efforts to change the format yourself.4)while composing a mail if the subjects contain words like "i have attached a file" and in hurry if you forget to attach and hit the send button Gmail automatically sends a pop up message to remind you to attach files.There are also some issues which are faced by people which are listed below:1) password related problems2) sign in problem3) spam email troubles4) blocked account problemsIf you face any of these problems here are some solutions to it.• If you face a problem while entering your password or you tend to forget it . Gmail provide you with an option to answer some security questions which you have filled in earlier while making an account to give access your mails back to you• If you are unable to sign in your Gmail account . Gmail gives you a procedure to select your issue of what is the problem occurring while you are trying to sign in and then directs you after it verifies that the account belongs to you or not .• If Gmail suspects some suspicion while the log in or if the log in had happened many a times and you the account is not able to get through at one given point of time Gmail blocks the account temporarily. it gives you back the option to login after few hours. you just have to follow some verification questions and you can get your account back.Apart from hitches mentioned above there are some problems which cannot be solved or not under the clients control. for that there is Gmail Tech support to get you out of your trouble, to get through them there is awhere you can contact them for your queries.