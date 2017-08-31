 
Unique Festive Tea Gift Boxes Online from Goodwyn Tea e-Store

Its festive season! It's time to make fun and exchange gifts! So, Goodwyn Tea has come up with its exclusive range of tea gift boxes for this festive season. The tea sets are available at a pocket-friendly price at their e-store.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Its festive season! It's time to make fun and exchange gifts! So, Goodwyn Tea has come up with its exclusive range of tea gift boxes for this festive season. The tea sets are available at a pocket-friendly price at their e-store.

Gift Collection from Goodwyn Tea

This online company offers its customers the chance to select from a huge selection of different blends. Want customized gift for this festive season? Customers can now gift their loved ones personalized tea gift boxes too. There are wooden tea gift boxes, power tea gift boxes and so on. Have a look at their product basket of personalized gifts from their website at Goodwyntea.com.

The different kinds of blends available from Goodwyn are –

ü  Flavored

ü  Black

ü  Oolong

ü  Green

ü  White

ü  Organic

ü  Wellness

The other categories from which customers can select Goodwyn blends are –

§  With milk

§  Fruity

§  Aromatic

§  Darjeeling

§  Without milk

§  Caffeine free

§  Light

§  Strong

§  Spicy

Goodwyn has further categorized its products according to different occasions. So, whether one is willing to gift a box in Diwali or for Birthday or to some employee, he will get wide collection of beverages from this company. Feel free to choose according to taste!

Visit the "tea gift box" section of Goodwyn Tea and filter the choice as per one's preferred category. Every customer will get a gift box suiting their wallet. Every gift comes in an attractive package that is sure to entice both the buyer and the receiver.

Elegant tea gift boxes at a competitive price are only available at Goodwyn Tea! Check it out! Gather more information about this company from their website.

About Goodwyn Tea

Goodwyn Tea is a producer owned brand in the beverage market. It has name about 7 estates in Assam. The company has born because of sheer zeal to provide tea lovers across the world the freshest and authentic blends. The specialty of Goodwyn is that it provides single origin tea. The workers of this company toil hard to deliver fresh beverage to the clients and customers. Their tagline is – "Experience Rea Tea".

Contact Details

Goodwyn Tea

Address: 6, Bishop Lefroy Road.
4th Floor, Kolkata 700020

Contact No. : 03340170733

Email: support@goodwyntea.com

Website: https://www.goodwyntea.com/collections/tea-gifts-box

