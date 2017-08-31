MENA Hotels Expands with Dubai Debut Opening MENA Plaza Albarsha Dubai

Saudi-based hospitality and entertainment group Al Hokair has announced the expansion of MENA Hotels in the UAE with the opening of MENA Plaza

-- Saudi-based hospitality and entertainment group Al Hokair has announced the expansion of MENA Hotels in the UAE with the opening of MENA Plaza Albarsha Dubai. The official ceremony was held last evening in the presence of Mr Majed Al Hokair, Vice Chairman of the Board of Al Hokair Group. Founded in 2008 by Al Hokair Group, MENA Hotels currently boasts a portfolio of eight projects including five in Saudi Arabia, two in Jordan and one in the UAE.Making the announcement, Mr Sami Al Hokair, CEO and Co-Founder of MENA Hotels, stated, "We are delighted to debut MENA Hotels that is a family-oriented, affordable lifestyle brand, into the UAE. MENA Plaza Albarsha Dubai is an exciting addition to our portfolio of hotels as we continue to expand our presence in the region. Al Hokair is a trusted name in hospitality and we are confident that the great experience our guests associate with our hotels will position MENA Plaza Albarsha Dubai as a preferred address in the city. Our strategy is to invest in high-growth markets such as Dubai and we believe this latest property will prove to be a valuable asset for us and will generate superb financial returns for the company."Superbly located in close proximity to the Mall of the Emirates, MENA Plaza Albarsha Dubai has been conceptualized to be a distinctive and elegant address for discerning business and leisure travellers. Featuring 90 well-appointed spacious rooms and suites, the hotel is equipped with outstanding facilities including two dining outlets, a spa and a state-of-the-art gym.MENA Hotels has got aggressive expansion plans with a strong development pipeline. Elaborating on the brand's vision, Fadi Mazkour, Regional Director, Branding & Business Development, MENA Hotels, said, "By the end of 2018 we expect to reach 18 hotels with over 2000 rooms. This incredible growth is supported by the massive demand for quality mid-market hotels in the region and we are ideally placed to capitalize on the opportunity."Al Hokair Group is one of Saudi Arabia's leading and most established names in the hospitality and entertainment sector. Founded in 1975 under the leadership of Sheikh Abdulmohsin Alhokair, it boasts a portfolio of 79 entertainment centers and 34 hotels comprising 4,792 rooms spread across KSA and UAE. Occupying over 882,226 sqm of space in the two countries and employing over 4100 experienced professionals, the group serves over 8 million people annually.www.menahotelgroup.comHina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com