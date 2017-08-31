News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Portland Guitar Society Celebrates Thirty Years with Gala Concert: Faces of the Guitar
Gala concert celebrating the Portland Guitar Society's thirty years of service to the Portland community. The four-act showcase features an eclectic mix of notable Portland musicians.
Saturday, September 30th at 7:30 PM
Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland State University
1620 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97201
Advance $15 PGS Members $22 General
Door $20 PGS Members $25 General
Performers:
Al Andalus Ensemble, Tarik and Julia Banzi
Travis Johnson
Eric Skye and Tim Connell
Norman Sylvester and his band with guest vocalist Lenanne Sylvester-Miller
The award-winning Al Andalus, oud player Tarik Banzi and flamenco guitarist Julia Banzi, have created an original musical language from their life experiences largely in North Africa and Spain. Their music is a song of passion, possibility, and peace, while representing a confluence of ancient and contemporary voices, both East and West.
Gifted young classical guitarist Travis Johnson won first place in the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America's International Youth Competition when he was only twelve years old. Recently he has returned to Portland after completing his master's degree in guitar performance. In between he's been a Davidson scholar, a cruise-ship guitarist, and made his Carnegie Hall debut. (See more below.)
The duo of Eric Skye on guitar and Tim Connell on mandolin, both with award-winning solo careers, have collaborated to create an engaging, lively mix of old fiddle tunes recorded on their recent CD June Apple. In performance they display a joyful synergy -- part jazz, part bluegrass, and always inspiring.
And lastly, soulful blues icon Norman Sylvester and his band wrap up the evening. Among his honors, the ever-popular "Boogie Cat" was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and won the Cascade Blues Association "Best R&B Band award in 2015."
Tickets: http://guitarface.brownpapertickets.com/
Press Page: http://www.pdxguitarsociety.org/
Portland Guitar Society (PGS) is a nonprofit community organization that welcomes guitarists of all ages, all levels, and all styles. Over the years PGS has sponsored several hundred guitar concerts and events such as Portland State University's annual guitar festival and the annual Portland Classic Guitar series. We've provided a venue for over 300 monthly meetings, which are free and open to the public, where guitar players perform for each other in an encouraging atmosphere. PGS, however, is most proud of its work on behalf of the next generation of guitar players by providing performance opportunities, workshops, master classes, financial assistance, and guitars on loan for deserving young students. Travis Johnson is one such example. Under the excellent tutelage and encouragement of PGS member teacher Peter Zisa, Travis began performing at monthly PGS meetings at the age of nine. Three years later, he won first prize at the 2005 International Guitar Foundation of America Youth competition, made possible in part by a grant from PGS. Soon after, he won the extremely competitive Davidson Scholarship enabling further studies and made numerous appearances on radio and television including the PBS nationally syndicated From the Top.
The success of future young guitarists like Travis can be aided with the support of PGS and the Portland guitar community. PGS welcomes donations and membership support in sustaining and growing this vital part of Portland's music community.
Contact
Cyndy Burton, President, Portland Guitar Society,
cyndyb@hevanet.com, 503 233 0836
***@hevanet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse