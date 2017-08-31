GJ Nature Care & Energy to Invest INR 1,500 cr into Waste to Energy Business, Focus on South India

• Targets PPPs under DBOFT (Design,Build,Finance,Operate and Transfer) model • Under discussions with various South Indian states • Structured as an SPV- GJ Eco Power, with UK based technology major Biomass Limited

UK based Indian entrepreneur Giby George promoted GJ NatureCare & Energy (GJNCE) and GJ Eco Power (GJEP) is all set to target the Indian Waste to Energy segment with projected outlay of INR 1,500 cr within the span of next 5 years. The Company primarily targets Kerala and other South Indian States where Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management has been a huge challenge and Governments are increasingly welcoming PPP models so as to attract latest global technologies as well as capital infusion to tackle the menace.GJNCE has already won the global bid for the Waste to Energy project at Brahmapuram-Kochi which is under DBOFT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) model, with 20-year timeline and estimated outlay of INR 300 cr. While GJEP is responsible for capital investments and technology, the State Government and Kochi Corporation would supply MSW and buy back the power generated at the plant. GJNCE has also been shortlisted by the KSIDC for participating in the upcoming global tenders for MSW management across Kerala cities, that are expected to be soon announced by the State. The Company is in advanced stage of discussions with various Governments across the South, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for considerably large-scale projects to be established at their major Metros.It is estimated that every day 65 million tonnes of MSW and billions of liters of sewage are generated across the urban areas of India; this is excluding the large quantities of solid and liquid wastes generated by the manufacturing and various other industries. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has assessed that there exists a potential of generating 1,700 MW power from urban waste (MSW and sewage) and 1,300 MW from industrial waste; and the 11five-year plan targets 4,000 MW of power generation from wastes. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) estimates indicate that India has so far realized only about 2% of its Waste to Energy potential; and this is offering huge opportunity to proven Waste to Energy technologies to enter India and partner its growth.saysMD & CEO of GJ Eco Power.This is a growing trend across developing nations and is partly driven by stringent environmental standards that are being stipulated. Also, many of them started recognizing the significant role private sector can play in improving environmental and hygiene issues around MSW management through technical innovation and much needed capital infusion. Global Waste to Energy market size is expected to hit USD 33.46 billion by 2023, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights.said Mr. George.A British Chevening scholar and an alumnus of the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Mr. George has started his professional career in UK and held senior positions with global majors including Reckitt Benckiser and Merck Group before started chasing his entrepreneurial dreams. He is currently serving as the Managing Director of GMP Compliance Ltd, UK and senior board member to other three British enterprises. He is leading GJ NatureCare & Energy Ltd and GJ Eco Power in India with an internationally experienced 32-member technical and management team in Kochi.is an SPV that brings together global technology and investment bandwidth to spearhead its vision to address the MSW management issues of a fast-developing India. While the SPV partner Biomass Power Limited brings in the latest in waste to energy technology, London Investments Consultancy Limited addresses capital infusion requirements.is a provider of environment friendly power plant and equipment solutions, using a wide variety of waste derived fuels. Its technologically innovative designs ensure compliance with all emissions legislation at low Capex and Opex costs. The Stafford, (UK) based Company has developed standard modules which produce green energy from a range of fuels segregated from commercial, industrial and domestic waste streams.is a fast-growing technology driven investment consulting outfit that primarily caters to Waste to Energy, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Quality Management Systems and Oil & Gas segments.