News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GJ Nature Care & Energy to Invest INR 1,500 cr into Waste to Energy Business, Focus on South India
• Targets PPPs under DBOFT (Design,Build,Finance,Operate and Transfer) model • Under discussions with various South Indian states • Structured as an SPV- GJ Eco Power, with UK based technology major Biomass Limited
GJNCE has already won the global bid for the Waste to Energy project at Brahmapuram-
It is estimated that every day 65 million tonnes of MSW and billions of liters of sewage are generated across the urban areas of India; this is excluding the large quantities of solid and liquid wastes generated by the manufacturing and various other industries. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has assessed that there exists a potential of generating 1,700 MW power from urban waste (MSW and sewage) and 1,300 MW from industrial waste; and the 11th five-year plan targets 4,000 MW of power generation from wastes. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) estimates indicate that India has so far realized only about 2% of its Waste to Energy potential; and this is offering huge opportunity to proven Waste to Energy technologies to enter India and partner its growth.
"While MSW management solutions are the immediate need of India at large, the country would need advanced technological solutions and capital infusion to drive this mission ahead. We are delighted to note a significant shift in the approach of the governments to embrace PPP models to bring in positive changes to the lives of its citizens without wasting anymore time;" says Mr. Giby George, MD & CEO of GJ Eco Power.
This is a growing trend across developing nations and is partly driven by stringent environmental standards that are being stipulated. Also, many of them started recognizing the significant role private sector can play in improving environmental and hygiene issues around MSW management through technical innovation and much needed capital infusion. Global Waste to Energy market size is expected to hit USD 33.46 billion by 2023, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights.
"GJ Eco Power would be investing into PPP Model Waste to Energy plants across the South; governments have already expressed their willingness to partner with private sector for the better public good. But we would also require a more transparent regulatory process to ensure timely implementation of projects for greater outcomes; we hope the governments would work around this as well;" said Mr. George.
A British Chevening scholar and an alumnus of the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Mr. George has started his professional career in UK and held senior positions with global majors including Reckitt Benckiser and Merck Group before started chasing his entrepreneurial dreams. He is currently serving as the Managing Director of GMP Compliance Ltd, UK and senior board member to other three British enterprises. He is leading GJ NatureCare & Energy Ltd and GJ Eco Power in India with an internationally experienced 32-member technical and management team in Kochi.
About:
GJ Eco Power is an SPV that brings together global technology and investment bandwidth to spearhead its vision to address the MSW management issues of a fast-developing India. While the SPV partner Biomass Power Limited brings in the latest in waste to energy technology, London Investments Consultancy Limited addresses capital infusion requirements.
www.gjecopower.com
Biomass Power is a provider of environment friendly power plant and equipment solutions, using a wide variety of waste derived fuels. Its technologically innovative designs ensure compliance with all emissions legislation at low Capex and Opex costs. The Stafford, (UK) based Company has developed standard modules which produce green energy from a range of fuels segregated from commercial, industrial and domestic waste streams.
www.biomasspower.co.uk
London Investments Consultancy Limited is a fast-growing technology driven investment consulting outfit that primarily caters to Waste to Energy, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Quality Management Systems and Oil & Gas segments.
www.lic-ltd.com
For More Information:
Ms. Liz M., +91 999 522 27 90, liz@respublica.in
Nikhil Harindran, +91 999 522 29 49, nikhil@respublica.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse