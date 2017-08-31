News By Tag
Smart Wearables in Healthcare, 2016-2030
Tapish Dogra, the principal analyst said, "With the increasing global population, healthcare management is becoming a challenge. Trends in healthcare are gradually shifting towards a more personalized and proactive approach. The amalgamation of information technology within medical and monitoring services has resulted in several revolutionary developments. A number of smart fitness tracking and remote patient monitoring devices have been launched in the market in the past few years. These sensor based biological data processing devices offer a wide range of benefits that have encouraged their adoption at a relatively fast pace."
Among other things, the report features
• Comprehensive 2x2 matrix analyses highlighting product competitiveness and supplier power across the growing landscape of smart wearables.
• A case study on the various components that are commonly used in smart wearables, which includes a list of manufacturers / service providers that specialize in this area.
• Geographical analysis of smart wearable developers and the regions that are likely to contribute to the future growth of this domain.
• A survey analysis wherein we solicited the opinions of various experts in the field. Some of these players also participated in detailed discussions in which they provided additional insights on their products / technologies as well.
• Projections of the future market potential, both in terms of volume and value, across different smart wearable segments and application.
Dogra further added, "The increasing number of partnerships and investment activity in this domain indicate that the market is poised to grow significantly in the foreseen future. Although the initial growth of this sector is likely to be primarily riven by sales in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, the adoption of these devices in low income geographies is also anticipated in the mid-long term. Activity / fitness trackers currently hold the dominant share in the smart wearables in healthcare market; however, the market is soon expected to witness the arrival of wearables focused more on monitoring & diagnostics, as well as those offering therapeutic benefit."
The report highlights the contributions of several players in the field; some of the examples are listed below:
• Acer
• Adidas
• Apple
• Asus
• Atheer
• Brain State Technologies
• Chrono Therapeutics
• dorsaVi, Empatica
• Force Impact Technologies
• G-Tech Medical
• Hexoskin
• Hocoma
• Huawei
• Intel
• iSono Health
• LG
• Lumo Bodytech
• Microsoft
• Nike
• Numera
• Orpyx
• Philips
• Proteus Digital Health
• Samsung
• Sony
• Xiaomi
