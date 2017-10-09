Country(s)
Industry News
Cowboys & Giants Offensive Tendencies to be Broadcast Online, Live During Sunday Night Football
INSIGHT is a cloud-based application that allows football coaches to view an opponent's tendencies in real-time during live games. Coaches typically break down film of their opponent's last 4-6 games looking for tendencies and indicators that could tip off what a team is planning to do in different game situations. RII Sports Technologyscans this film breakdown information to expose thousands of high-probability tendencies, then packages these findings into the INSIGHT application making it possible to instantly access this information in real-time.
"The power of INSIGHT is in the real-time delivery of this information,"
RII Sports Technology is conducting live demonstrations of this technology for football coaches and interested parties throughout the 2017 NFL Season during Sunday Night Football games. "Sunday Night Football provides us with a nationally broadcast, live game to demonstrate this technology with. As powerful as this technology is, it is available to any coaching staff - from the smallest high school programs to professional teams and everyone in between," says Woods. A team of former college football coaches breaks down film of a team's offensive and defensive performance over their past 4-6 games – collecting data related to their tendencies to Run or Pass, Run Schemes & Locations, Pass Types & Routes, Targeted Players, Defensive Fronts, Blitzes and Coverages. "As the game unfolds on Sunday night, Dallas & New York's offensive tendencies will be instantly displayed on our INSIGHT web page – in the same way any football coach would be able to experience accessing the tendencies found in their own film data. A coach can be doing next Friday night exactly what he's seeing happen during Sunday Night Football," says Woods.
The INSIGHT demonstration is open to any that are interested. No sign up or fee is required. It will be aired live during Sunday Night Football games each week during the NFL season. To view the demonstration and track Dallas and New York's offensive tendencies in real-time, go to http://www.r2sportstech-
Contact
RII Sports Technology
Tom Woods
***@r2sportstech.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse