Kounopt Introduces Paypal Credit To Their Payment Options Online
Kounopt – the leading eyewear retailer, is here with yet another gift for its elite online clientele.
Kounopt is a well-known optical brand from Delaware that has been helping clients with their high-end services and solutions for more than 30 years now. And in this time, this business has been keeping an eye out for the latest trends and market movements, evolving continuously to always be in-step with their customer's expectations. With a large selection of eyewear that has been manufactured in-house as well as a huge variety of products from top optical brands in the market, this online retailer has established its name as being the one-stop solutions provider for everything you might need to glam up your eyes!
"Our main aim is to keep our customers happy." - said Jim Kounnas, the lead optometrist, and owner of Kounopt, as he revealed this new purchase feature on his business website. "That is why we are always coming up with innovative and practical solutions to help make their purchase experience easier and more satisfying. The modern online shopper always looks for convenience – it is the very essence of this form of purchasing. And so, this PayPal credit option will help them buy their favorite glasses and frames without worrying about cost at all. THAT is what I call the 'Joy of Specs'!"
This new payment option will allow buyers to 'Buy Now and Pay Later' by using PayPal Credit. The offer gives buyers the benefit of enjoying no payment or interest burden for a full six months from the date of the purchase as long as the transaction amounts to more than $99. The security and reliability of PayPal adds more value to this option, giving buyers more control over their finances and the power to choose and pay as they go through the magical selection of eyewear available on sale at Kounopt.com.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.
