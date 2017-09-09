News By Tag
Breastmilk isolated probiotic range now for the entire family
Australian brand Qiara launches 2 new probiotics : Qiara Kids and Qiara Adult
Qiara Pregnancy and Breastfeeding has secured its position as the primary probiotic recommended by health professionals to support breastmilk health for breastfeeding mums and babies.
Qiara Infant then continues the probiotic benefits for non-breastfeed or weaned infants.
Qiara Kids was created in response to parents who had benefited from the range during breastfeeding or weaning, and wanted to continue the beneficial gains from the single strain probiotic sourced from breastmilk
Qiara Adults is the fourth brand reiteration, again borne from consumer request to have the family benefit from this targeted strain probiotic, sourced from our primary "superfood" - breastmilk
The Qiara range now supports the entire family from pre-conception, pregnancy, breastfeeding, infants, children, adults and older adults and is being welcomed by health professionals and families. For more information see http://www.qiara.com.au .
Qiara Pregnancy & Breastfeeding $79 for 28 sachets (1 month supply)
Containing exclusively the single strain probiotic Lactobacillus Fermentum CECT5716 isolated from human breastmilk in a dosage matching clinical research, Qiara Pregnancy & Breastfeeding is recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and may also help relieve or reduce breast pain and discomfort associated with mastitis and may reduce the recurrence of mastitis. Baby benefits from healthy levels of good bacteria from its mother.
Qiara Infant $39.95 for 28 sachets (1 month supply)
Qiara Infant is recommended for formula fed or weaned infants, the same single wcj strain probiotic isolated from human breastmilk in an infant dose, delivering the benefit of good bacteria from a breastmilk isolated probiotic.
*Clinical trials have demonstrated supplementation with the specific Lactobacillus Fermentum CECT5716 resulted in a 71% reduction in the incidence of gastrointestinal infections in infants 1-6 months of age, and a 48% reduction in infants 6-12 months.
Qiara Kids $49 for 28 sachets (1 month supply)
Qiara Kids Probiotic can help maintain a healthy digestive microflora system. Its ideal for parents wanting their child to continue with Qiara probiotics after breastfeeding to help support immunity, intestinal health and digestive function and to restore good bacteria that may have been disrupted by a course of antibiotics.
*There is ample evidence that probiotics can play a big part in the prevention and treatment of various other childhood conditions including eczema, asthma and allergies. Qiara Kids will restore the microbial balance of good bacteria and when taken regularly will provide support for a stronger immune system.
Qiara Adult $59 for 28 sachets (1 month supply)
Qiara Adult Probiotic is ideal for: gut health and microbiome support, intestinal health and digestive function, and to maintain healthy digestive flora following the use of antibiotics.
Probiotics encourage good bacterial diversity to support optimal health and well-being and may promote the growth and increase the number of healthy flora within the digestive system.
* Studies show that probiotics may assist in maintaining a balanced intestinal and digestive microbial environment, which results in healthy digestion, regular bowel function and improved general well-being.
