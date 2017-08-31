News By Tag
Body Sense Massage School- Join the short massage courses in September & October in Melbourne
The skilled trainer comes forward to teach the students about the unique techniques of the massage.
Know the schedule of the courses to be held in Melbourne
Course 1 (Whole Body Certificate course) - 30 September & 1 October
Course 2 (Trigger Point Therapy)- 1 & 2 October
Course 3 (Whole Body Diploma course) - 30 September, 1 & 2 October
Course 4 (Cluster headache therapy) - 30 September or 2 October
The specialty of the courses
The massage courses taught in Melbourne are short and effective and it welcomes beginners as well as experienced individuals to take part in the training program. The date and the schedule are already mentioned so that it becomes convenient for the budding therapist to join the classes and learn the techniques in a short span of time. The Body Sense Massage School also provides certificates and diplomas to the students that can further enhance them to find better job opportunities in different business sectors like sports, fitness & wellness, massage & spa, and more.
About the company- The Body Sense Massage School is the Australian massage Institute that helps the aspiring therapist to become a skillful & talented massage professional in just 2-3 days. The courses held at this school are quite unique and powerful enough to build a profitable career for the students. The students can enroll themselves in the various training programs that are held in almost all the areas of Australia and become proficient in the hand movements and the holistic techniques.
Check out the contact information given below and get a vivid detail of the course, the date, and the location. You can also visit the school for the same.
Melbourne Office Address
Address: Level 1/459 Toorak Rd, Toorak, VIC 3142
Phone : 0450 010 656 / 1300 91 08 21(By Appointment Only)
Email : info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Website: http://www.bodysensemassageschool.com.au/
Training Places at Melbourne
1st Oak Park Scout Group Hall
Rear 81, Loongana Ave, Victoria St, Glenroy, VIC 3046 (20 mins away from melbourne CBD)
Contact
Body Sense Massage School
1300910821
***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
