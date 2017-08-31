News By Tag
Hazoorilal Legacy presented with retail Jeweller India Award
Hazoorilal Legacy Jewellers, was honoured with the 'Diamond Vivah Jewellery of the Year Award' at the Retail Jeweller India Award held recently in Mumbai.
Hazoorilal Legacy was declared the winner of the category by the esteemed jury panel from a list of over thousand nominees. One of the eminent jurors, Michelle Poonawalla, Director of Poonawalla Group of Engineering Companies, spoke highly of the brand. Her favourite piece was an exquisite bridal diamond necklace, which she felt was the epitome of craftsmanship and artistry.
The Retail Jeweller India Awards was founded by Soma Bhatta, Editor & Director, The Retail Jeweller India magazine and Samit Bhatta, Associate Publisher, The Retail Jeweller India magazine in 2005. The whole idea of the awards is to create a platform that brings to light the finest work in the industry that consists of a whopping 300,000 retail jewellers.
Over the years, the brand has received recognition from renowned bodies across the globe. Hazoorilal Legacy has been a recipient of the retailer jeweller India award for two years in a row. Last year, the brand was honoured with the 'Heritage Jewellery of the year award' by the organization. The director of All India Gems & Jewellery Trade federation too felicitated the brand for its contribution to the gem and jewellery industry.
With the conviction to create jewellery of impecable quality and authentic designs, Hazoorilal Legacy will continue to conceptualise and craft such exquisite and iconic jewellery pieces in future as well.
Reference: http://www.hazoorilallegacy.com/
