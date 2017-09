The Dance of Death at Odyssey Theatre

Deliciously dark, relentlessly brutal, fiercely funny. Lizzy Kimball, Darrell Larson and Jeff LeBeau form three points of a treacherous triangle in Conor McPherson's new version of The Dance of Death by August Strindberg.

The Dance of Death

Celebrated Irish playwright McPherson has streamlined Strindberg's ferocious black comedy, described by British theater critic Charles Spencer as "so shot through with cruel wit that the audience physically squirmed with a mixture of pleasure and dismay," and imbued it with a modern lyricism and sensibility. On an isolated island, military captain Edgar and his wife Alice, a former actress, live a bitter life, their marriage soured by hatred. As their 25th anniversary approaches, the two face off in a fierce battle of wills. When Alice's cousin, Kurt arrives, he is quickly ensnared in the couple's wicked game. According to director, "This play is often considered a precursor to Albee's and Sartre's Three people trapped together in hell. It's claustrophobic and eerie and delightfully venomous." "The wonderful, great contradiction in Strindberg is that he is almost equally serious and anarchic at the same time," said McPeherson in an interview. "[He] was keen to keep his drama unfolding in unpredictable ways." McPherson's version of premiered at Trafalgar Studios, London in 2012 in a production described as "flintily sharp, caustically comic" by UK arts portal. "As the couple claw at each other, it's impossible to look away," wrote