Step by Step Procedure for How to Change Rogers WiFi Password

Rogers Wireless is one of the best wireless service providers of Canada with a consumer base of around 10 million. Rogers wireless provides its customers high quality wireless internet connection by offering them a variety of options to choose from.

Contact

Helpquicky

1-888-828-5947

missjase07@gmail.com Helpquicky1-888-828-5947

End

-- Rogers Wireless is one of the best wireless service providers of Canada with a consumer base of around 10 million. Rogers wireless provides its customers high quality wireless internet connection by offering them a variety of options to choose from.Depending upon the speed and internet usage limits, customer can choose from a number of modems provided by Rogers. Once the installation is complete , a default password is chosen to access the Wi-Fi.If any customer wishes to change the password, he can follow the steps below:: Open a web browser and go to the web address. Enter the following default settings to access the modem settings and select Login:Username: cusadminPassword: password (current Wi-Fi password): At the top of the page-> select Wireless from the menu tab-> select the WPS and Security tab.: In the right hand side-> check the Security Settings to know the current password of Wi-Fi .: To change Wi-Fi password, enter the new password in the Password field and select onto Save Changes . If user does not want to change the password and wishes to exit the panel, select Cancel.: After the changes are completed, the connection will cease to exist. The web browser can now be closedNow the Wi-Fi password has been changed, the next time a user logs in , he will need to enter new password to connect to the Wi-Fi network. After the password has been changed, it needs to be updated on all the other devices that were connected with the Wi-Fi.To verify that the password has been successfully changed in the Wi-Fi, user will have to connect to the Wi-Fi using any device and connect to any website. If the website loads properly, the Wi-Fi password has been successfully changed. Otherwise, user will have to follow the above steps once again to change the password.For More Details Visit: http://www.helpquicky.com/ rogers-email- customer-service