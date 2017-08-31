Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size Forecast and Demand Analysis Report 2024

Global Crop protection chemicals market accounted for USD 61 Billion in 2016 and further the market is predicted to register at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Increasing demand of food grains, food security issues, standard shift in agriculture practices, improved standard of living are some of the factors propelling the growth of crop protection chemicals market all across the globe. Global Crop protection chemicals market accounted for USD 61 Billion in 2016 and further the market is predicted to register at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. Geographically, Latin American region is the highest revenue generating market for crop protection chemicals, owing to a thriving agricultural industry and concentration of unexploited potential arable lands in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase a lucrative growth over the next five to six years on the back of rising demand for quality crops. Global agricultural production would have to increase by 50-70% by 2050 to meet the food grain demand of the increased population, as well as animal feed and bio-fuel demand. This would propel growth of crop protection chemicals market across the globe.Global crop protection chemicals market can be segmented as follows:o Insecticideso Pesticideso Herbicideso Others (Seed Treatment, Bio-pesticide etc)o Cereals and Grainso Pulses and Oilseedso Fruits and Vegetableso Otherso North America (U.S. & Canada) {Market Size (USD Billion) and Growth Analysis (%)}o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America) {Market Size (USD Billion) and Growth Analysis (%)}o Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) {Market Size (USD Billion) and Growth Analysis (%)}o Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) {Market Size (USD Billion) and Growth Analysis (%)}o Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) {Market Size (USD Billion) and Growth Analysis (%)}o Rest of World {Market Size (USD Billion) and Growth Analysis (%)}contains detailed overview of the global crop protection chemicals market in terms of market segmentation by Chemical Type, Crop Type.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global crop protection chemicals market which includes profiling of companies like BASF, Syngenta, Monsantoetc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global crop protection chemicals market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.