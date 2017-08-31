 
Industry News





UPSL National Player Of The Week: GAM United FC's Inza Cisse

GAM United FC Attacking Midfielder Inza Cisse Had Two Goals In Big Victory
 
 
POTW_InzaCisse_9-5-17
POTW_InzaCisse_9-5-17
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- GAM United FC attacking midfielder Inza Cisse has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. A native of Cote d'Ivore, Cisse scored twice in a 4-0 victory over Denver Metro FC in a Colorado Conference game on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

Cisse started and played 90 minutes for GAM United FC (1-0-1 overall), which moves to the top of the Championship Division Colorado Conference table with the victory.

A graduate of Denver (Colo.) Montebello High School, Cisse also played at Illinois Central Junior College.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

FALL 2017 WINNERS

WEEK 0 – Christian Ochoa (Indios Denver FC)
WEEK 1 – Kevin Schulte (FC Boulder)
WEEK 2 – Inza Cisse (GAM United FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
