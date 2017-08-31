News By Tag
UPSL National Player Of The Week: GAM United FC's Inza Cisse
GAM United FC Attacking Midfielder Inza Cisse Had Two Goals In Big Victory
Cisse started and played 90 minutes for GAM United FC (1-0-1 overall), which moves to the top of the Championship Division Colorado Conference table with the victory.
A graduate of Denver (Colo.) Montebello High School, Cisse also played at Illinois Central Junior College.
The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
FALL 2017 WINNERS
WEEK 0 – Christian Ochoa (Indios Denver FC)
WEEK 1 – Kevin Schulte (FC Boulder)
WEEK 2 – Inza Cisse (GAM United FC)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
