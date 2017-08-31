Thrivous Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

End

-- Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Utah has accredited Thrivous. After review, BBB determined that Thrivous meets its Standards for Trust: build trust, advertise honestly, tell the truth, be transparent, honor promises, be responsive, safeguard privacy, and embody integrity. Thrivous has committed to continue operating in accordance with those standards. The BBB reliability report for Thrivous is available by visiting www.bbb.org or by calling (801) 892-6009.BBB ensures that high standards for trust are set and maintained. It exists so consumers and businesses alike have an unbiased source to guide them on matters of trust. BBB accreditation is an honor – and not every business is eligible. Businesses that meet its high standards are invited to seek BBB accreditation. Businesses deemed to meet accreditation standards are presented to the BBB's Board (or designees) for review and acceptance as a BBB accredited business. BBB standards clearly speak to the character and competence of an organization."We're proud to meet the high standards at BBB, and we're excited to be part of an organization that exists for the purpose of providing consumers with reliable guidance on matters of trust," said Lincoln Cannon, CEO at Thrivous. "We value highly the trust of our customers."In contrast to a nutraceutical industry that is infamous for obscurity, Thrivous has pioneered a trustworthy approach to marketing its nootropic and geroprotector products:- Selection and formulation of ingredients based on publicly-available peer-reviewed clinical studies on humans- Open-source publication of all formulas, including dosage and any bioactive standardization for each ingredient- Transparent publication of all quality control test results from suppliers, manufacturing, and third-party testing- Pricing of all products to provide the highest levels of value available on the market anywhere in the worldLincoln Cannon continued, "Complementing our transparent product development and value-driven marketing, Thrivous' accreditation with the BBB gives our customers yet another reason for confidence in our commitment to ethical business practices."For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2016, people turned to BBB more than 167 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. The Council of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as home to its national and international programs on dispute resolution, advertising review, and industry self-regulation.Thrivous is the human enhancement company. Its mission is to help people access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. In pursuit of that mission, it develops and distributes nootropics to enhance cognition and geroprotectors to support healthy aging, with open-source formulas and evidence-based dosages of natural ingredients. Its high-value products include Clarity, the daily nootropic to improve focus, memory, and mood, and to support healthy brain function. For more information, please contact support@thrivous.com.