Born Ready Apparel Blue Nose Realm of the Arctic Circle Coin
Pre-order the coin that is as cold as ice and hard as frostbite.
Born Ready Apparel coins are expertly designed by American veterans and crafted with the highest detail possible. This unique coin is double sided, 4 mm thick by 2 inch wide. Colors are highly detailed antique gold, antique silver with hand painted arctic blue. The front depicts the fierce sailor's skull before the arctic vikings sails and bow breaking through the frost bitten waste land. The back of the coin reads the ceremonial right of the Blue Nose.
Our Values
Born Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.
Our Gear
All of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.
Our Team
The Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!
