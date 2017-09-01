Country(s)
Industry News
tealbook Inducted into the 2017 CIX Top 20
Joining a showcase of the most innovative tech companies in Canada
CIX is the 'must attend' event for leaders in Canada's innovative economy and attracts technology industry leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and investors (VCs, angels and accredited investors) from across the Canada and the United States. As a participant in the 2017 program, tealbook will present to investors and peers in the Canadian technology ecosystem and benefit from the input of experienced mentors.
The companies selected to join the CIX Top 20 were chosen based on a number of key factors including product/service offering, depth of management, market opportunity, and business model.
"Being included in this year's CIX Top 20 confirms that our value proposition and disruptive potential are among the top innovations coming out of Canada's tech sector," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of tealbook. "We look forward to sharing the tealbook story this October and discussing the impact that actionable supplier intelligence has on the performance of competitive enterprises."
On August 9th, tealbook announced the release of their next generation platform, built on cutting-edge technology that leverages machine learning, improves internal collaboration, and simplifies the user experience – all of which come together to deliver deeper supplier insight and improve the speed of the B2B commercial decision making process.
About tealbook
tealbook is a cloud-based platform that delivers actionable supplier intelligence to the enterprise. tealbook optimizes the supplier master combining data from internal and industry peers, supplier self-managed profiles, and trusted third parties and makes it searchable. tealbook enables teams to leverage existing partnerships with suppliers while simultaneously increasing access to innovative and diversity suppliers. tealbook users significantly reduce the time, risk and effort required to find and pre-qualify existing and new suppliers. For more information visit tealbook.com or Twitter: @tealbook.
Contact
Kelly Barner
***@tealbook.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse